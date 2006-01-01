Lincoln City September Preview, Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/20/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's time to spend some major time in Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast. September brings warmer weather to the beaches and lodging prices start to nosedive, leaving this the most tempting time of year on the Oregon coast. In this town, however, a bevy of events keep things heated up as well with goodies like the Oregon Coast Pride Festival, more glass floats, historical exhibits, classic car shows, outdoor markets and lots of food and music.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Ongoing. Morning minus tides. Super low tides are great for tidepooling. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org.

Every Thursday-Sunday. Walking tour: A Walk Back in Time. Take a tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District via the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1:30 p.m. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Every Saturday. Special Art Glass Drop. Fifty glass sand dollars and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for visitors to find. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

July 10-December 5. Exhibit: “The Great Depression: Causes and Cures.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

August 9-September 10. Mosaic Art. Show. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 6-8. Oregon Coast Pride Festival. This fun and fabulous weekend includes stand-up comedy, live bands, dancing, flamingo bingo, food and more. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoastpride.com.

September 6. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. 5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

September 7. Hands-on Pasta Workshop. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 7. First Saturday Concert: Kora music by Sean Gaskell. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 8. Sprint Triathlon. The race features a .75k lake swim, a 15.5k bike ride, and a 5k run on city streets. 8:30 a.m. Regatta Park on Devils Lake. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

September 13. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. Noon. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

September 14. Fall Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

September 14. Oktoberfest cooking demo. Cost of $55 includes meal and drinks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 14. Cruisin’ the Bay Car Show. Awards at 2 p.m. On Siletz Bay in the historic Taft district. Lincoln City, Oregon.

September 14.“Rite of Spring” 100th Anniversary Dance Concert. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 19. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

September 19. Tunes in the Dunes Ukelele Fest. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 19-20. Celebration of Honor Art Glass Drop. Fifty red, white and blue glass floats will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for visitors to find. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

September 19-20. Hands-on canning and pickling class. Two day class. Cost of $55 includes canned and pickled food to take home. 1-4 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 20. Clamming Clinic. A lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams with local expert Bill Lackner. 5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

September 20. Rocktoberfest. Listen to four different live rock bands and the Newport drum circle while enjoying German food and beer. A fundraiser for Lincoln County RSVP and FOLCAS. 4 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-574-2684.

September 21. Farm to Fork Feast. Enjoy an evening of locally harvested food prepared by local chefs, with drink, music, a raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Siletz Community Food Program & Pantry. 4-7 p.m. Logsden Community Club. Siletz, Oregon. 541-270-4993.

September 25. Mingle & Muse with woodcarvers Rebecca Welti and Phoebe Knapp Warren. Light refreshments followed by a presentation. 4:30 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Drive. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 26-28. Hands-on Italian Cooking Intensive. Cost of $325 includes meals and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

