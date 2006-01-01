Oregon Coast Events Preview: Next Month in Lincoln City

Published 08/14/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Huge kites, fun with food, a gay pride festival and even a fascinating look into World War II times in Lincoln City typify the happenings to be had in this part of the central Oregon coast. The tourist season may be winding down in September, but Lincoln City is not standing still.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Giant Kite Show. Look for flying octopus, cats and teddy bears. Some of these flying wonders are as large as 90 feet long. You’ll also see 250 and 450 square foot lifter kites with 150 foot tails. Weather and ocean conditions permitting. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. D-River Wayside State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org/giant-kite-shows.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts. On the lawn of the Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

September 3. Big Summer Fun. Event at Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. Noon-10 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 6-7. Wild Watersheds of the Northwest Coast. Workshop at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $130. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 6-9. Exploring Drawing and Encaustic. Workshop at Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $405. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 8. Oregon Peach Galette Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 8. Kayaking, Ecology and History: Nestucca River Estuary. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $135. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485

September 8-11. From Bud to Seed: Abstract Forms in Nature. Workshop at the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $320. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 9. Hands-On Fall Harvest Canning Class. 1-4 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 9. Kayaking, Ecology and History: Siletz Estuary. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $135. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485.

September 9-11. Grandparents’ Weekend. Fun things for kids and grandparents to do together. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/grandparents-weekend.

September 10. Hands-On Tomato Preserving Class. 1-4 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 10-11. Watercolor Mixing Techniques. Workshop at Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $180. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

September 11. Lincoln City’s 21st Annual Sprint Triathlon. Triathlon starts at Regatta Park at 8:30 a.m. with .75k swim in Devils Lake, followed by a 15.5 mile bike ride around Devils Lake and 5K run on city streets. For registration information and more details, call 541-994-2131. Lincoln City, Oregon.

September 14-18. Circus Model Builders 75th Annual National Convention. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 15. Fresh Pasta, Tomato, and Veggies Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 15-October 15. Hispanic Heritage Month. The citywide celebration will feature films, live dance performances, live music and art exhibits. Lincoln City, Oregon.

September 16-18. Iris Pride Festival. Lincoln City’s annual gay pride event with super hero-themed events throughout Lincoln City. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

September 17. Fall Plant Sale at the Connie Hansen Garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1931 N.W. Third St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

September 17. Hands-On Mexican Street Food Class. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 includes beer and meal. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 22. Tamale and Roasted Corn Salsa Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes beer pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 23-October 9. Silent Kite Art Auction at Lincoln City Cultural Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cultural center. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

September 24. Redheads to War Dogs: World War II on the Oregon Coast. Presentation at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1 p.m. Free. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

September 29. Wild Mushroom Risotto Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

