Discover Oregon Coast Sea Stars with Lincoln City Field Trips

Published 02/17/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The stars will be out on the central Oregon coast - sea stars, that is. Discover colorful coastal sea life like sea stars and sea urchins at Tide Pool Clinics in Lincoln City. Led by a local marine ecologist, these clinics are a fun and educational way to learn about rocky tide pools on the Oregon coast.

Starting in the spring, the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau in partnership with Dr. Charles Getter (aka Dr. Chuck) are offering free opportunities for visitors to learn more about rocky intertidal marine life. A local expert, Dr. Chuck is a graduate of Oregon State University and the University of Miami, has taught marine ecology courses on four continents, and has walked and mapped over 25,000 miles of shoreline around the world.

"I have never grown complacent to the beauty and wonder of the central Oregon coastline," says Dr. Chuck. "There's nothing I love more than spending a day, rain or shine, wandering the beach and admiring our coastal marine life."

When the tide gradually recedes along the beach, exposed rocks reveal small pools of water where colorful, exotic creatures reside. Sea stars live side by side with sea anemones and sea urchins, creating a cornucopia of colors that surrounds the rocky shores. These are just a few of the coastal marine creatures that visitors can discover and learn more about at the Tide Pool Clinics.

Clinics are held at the 15th street beach access in Lincoln City, one of the best locations for tide pooling on the Oregon coast. These free clinics begin with a brief lecture from Dr. Chuck, where he will describe and uncover the many hidden facts of tide pools and rocky shores. Dr. Chuck will then take attendees on a guided tide pool tour. Clinics last for approximately two hours and participants are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback.

"We want this program to be fun and approachable for all education levels", says Dr. Chuck. "My goal is for each visitor to go home with a new piece of knowledge about our tide pools." Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The first Tide Pool Clinic is Sunday, March 13, at 10am. Participants should plan to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early and dress in layers for Oregon Coast weather. Parking is available along 15th street and at the Seagull Beachfront Motel parking lot. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City, Virtual Tour, Map.

























More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted