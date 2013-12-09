Benefit for Central Oregon Coast Land Conservancy in Newport This Month

Published 09/12/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is home to numerous land trust properties in Lane, Tillamook and Lincoln counties which are managed by the Central Coast Land Conservancy, a groups that maintains a pristine state for these natural areas in a variety of ways. To help continue these efforts – which are partially responsible for the robust tourism industry on the Oregon coast – the group is hosting a benefit in Newport on Saturday, September 28 at the newly renovated Maritime and Heritage Center located on the Historic Bayfront. (Above: Big Creek area south of Yachats, where the Conservancy manages some land).

The event is called a Night on the Bay, a casual fundraiser that showcases breathtaking bay views, live music by Tony Kaltenberg, hors d' oeuvres, wine and beer, a silent auction, and a glass float door prize provided by Jennifer L. Sears Glass Art Studio. The center is at 333 SE Bay BLVD in Newport.

Guests can expect to learn more about the Central Coast Land Conservancy and how land trusts work and may benefit them as well as some of the founding members and meeting like-minded individuals. (Above: Newport's Maritime Museum).

The Central Coast Land Conservancy was founded by in 1994 by residents of Lincoln and Tillamook counties. The Conservancy's territory includes coastal areas and the Coast Range mountains in Tillamook, Lincoln, and western Lane counties. The organization has participated in estuarine, salt marsh, coastal wetland, forests, riparian/floodplain conservation and restoration by protecting key habitats, especially intact habitats.

The Central Coast Land Conservancy presently owns three fee-owned properties with a total of 18 acres, and manages four conservation easements that have a combined total of 230 acres. The properties range from five to one hundred acres. Our projects are found in spruce/hemlock and Douglas fir forests, estuarine and tidal salt marshes, and other coastal wetlands and floodplains.

Many of these areas are around the Newport area, but also just south of Yachats and near Pacific City. Details about the specific land holdings can be found in the section under Our Land Holdings.

Tax deductible tickets to the event are $40 each and can be purchased online at www.centralcoastlandconservancy.org or by calling Nichole at 541.992.6734.

