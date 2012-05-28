Central Oregon Coast in October: Lincoln City Events

Published 09/16/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City boasts a bundle of events throughout October. Here is a preview:

September 15-October 15. Hispanic Heritage Month. The citywide celebration will feature films, live dance performances, live music and art exhibits. Lincoln City, Oregon.

September 23-October 9. Silent Kite Art Auction at Lincoln City Cultural Center. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cultural center. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 1. Wild Mushroom Cook-Off. Free admission at the door with tasting-sized portions available for a small fee. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 1-2. Giant Kite Show at D-River Wayside State Park. Featuring Barry and Susan Tislow. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon.

October 1-2. Intermediate Drawing Intensive Workshop. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $225. Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

October 2. AAUW Tour of Homes. Sponsored by the Lincoln City American Association of University Women. Tour begins at the Salishan Pro Shop at 7760 N. Hwy 101 at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Private vehicles not allowed. $15-$20. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3949.

Oct 2, 9, 16. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts. On the lawn of the Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

October 8. Sojourners, Settlers, and New Immigrants: Mexicanos in Oregon. History presentation. 1 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

October 8. Latino Small Plates Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 8. Fundraising Gala: “Fall Into Art.” 1-5 p.m. Sitka Center for Art & Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

October 8-9. Fall Kite Festival. Demonstrations by expert fliers, kid’s kite making, kite-making workshops, Rokkaku Battle, raffles, kid’s parade, and more. D River Wayside State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

October 8-9. Devils Lake Speed Boat Time Trials. For small outboard race craft and large inboard race craft. 8 a.m.-sunset. Devils Lake State Recreation Area. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-649-4064.

October 9. Oregon Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-2309.

October 11. Birding field trip. Hosted by Lincoln City Audubon Society. 9 a.m. Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint and Rocky Creek. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-0440.

October 15. Glass Galore Art Show & Sale. Featuring artists who have provided glass floats for Finders Keepers on the Beach. Gala at 6 p.m. Inn at Spanish Head. 4009 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.spanishhead.com.

October 15. Hands-On Goat Cheese Making Class. Cost of $50 includes cheese to take home. 1-5 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 15. Hands-on Goat Soap Making Class. Cost of $30 includes a bar of soap. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 15-29. Fall Learning Feast. A two-week program featuring an interesting collection of classes and seminars including goat cheese making, wood carving, shell art and more. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org/fall-learning-feast.

October 15-May 28, 2012. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

October 17-21. Hands-on Oregon Autumn Harvest Class. Our chefs will guide you through hands-on preparations featuring local autumn harvest products. Cost of $500 includes continental breakfast and lunch each day. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 22. Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce “Artober” Brewfest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-2309.

October 24-28. Italian Cooking Intensive Class. This hands-on class gives students an opportunity to learn necessary techniques for the preparation of Italian cuisine. $500. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

