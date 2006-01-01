Central Oregon Coast in November: Lincoln City in Early Winter

Published 10/18/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's time to hit the central Oregon coast and prepare to be surprised at the level of activity that Lincoln City provides during the early winter months. It's not all about storm watching, after all. Tons of music, food, art and other kinds of fun are on tap.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

Every Friday. Live music at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 8:30 p.m. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

Every Friday & Saturday. Live music at Roadhouse 101. 9 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

November 1-30. Native American Heritage Month. Celebrate Native American heritage in a citywide celebration. Lincoln City, Oregon.

November 1-30. The People Are Dancing Again. An exhibit based on the book of the same title. The display will include artifacts, including basketry and beadwork; photographs; interpretive panels highlighting the way of life of the Siletz Tribe. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

November 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. Live theater: “Saving Grace.” 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

November 4-29. Faces from the Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America. Large color portraits of powwow dancers throughout the U.S. and Canada, by photographer Ben Marra. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chessman Gallery at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

November 4. Ragtime pianist Bob Milne. Music to welcome the holidays. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

November 5. Hands-on cioppino class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

November 5. Feature film: “Trail of Tears.” Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

November 12. Native American Heritage Day. Photography exhibit, salmon bake and fry bread demo, Native American heritage book sale, drumming and more. 1 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

November 12. Chowder cook-off. Admission is free with tasting-sized portions available for a small fee. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

November 12. Feature film: “My Favorite Brunette” (1947). Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255

November 19. Italian Autumn Feast demo class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

November 19. Feature film: “Windwalker.” Celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

November 25-27. Big ’N Better Christmas Bazaar. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Entry fee of $2 is applied to your purchase. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net