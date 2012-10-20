Central Oregon Coast Preview: Lincoln City in May

Published 04/15/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The fun apparently never stops in the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City, right up until the week before the big blowout of Memorial Day Weekend. There is still plenty to partake in around Lincoln City in May – and not just those engaging beaches that get even better in spring.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Night. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Maxwell’s. 1643 U.S. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8100. maxwellslincolncity.com.

October 20, 2012-May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

April 12-May 7. Art exhibit: The Bird Show. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 2-25. Live theater: “Sin, Sex, and the CIA.” A comedy by Michael and Susan Parker. 8 p.m. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

May 4. Fish Taco Cook-off. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.



May 4. Matinee movie: “Casablanca.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

May 4. Corks & Cuisine: A Fine Food and Wine Event. Proceeds go toward purchase of medical equipment for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. $125. 6 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-557-6433. www.salishan.com.

May 5. World Music Series: Cinco De Mayo Festival. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 10. Live music: Tunnel Six jazz concert. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 11. Hands-on Truffle Workshop. Cost of $50 includes take-home goodies. 2-5 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 11. Dance Concert with the Lincoln Pops Orchestra. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



May 16. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

May 17. Presidio Brass: Sounds of Cinema. This brass quintet offers a tribute to some of the finest classical music ever heard on the silver screen, from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to “Jurassic Park.” Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



May 18. Hands-on goat soap making class. Cost of $30 includes bar of soap. 10 a.m.-noon. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 18. Hands-on goat cheese making class. $50. 1-5 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 18-19. Devils Lake Dash. Join the NW Jet Sports Association for this inaugural jet ski race for all ages and skill levels. Regatta Park on Devils Lake. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.facebook.com/NorthwestJetSports.

May 19. Live music: Guitarist Dorian Michael. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 23. Apple Pie One-Hour Cooking Demo. $20. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 24-25. Live music: Lincoln City Community Chorus. The chorus presents its spring concert, “Springtime, Love Time, May,” with madrigals, musicals, operetta and romantic ballads. 7 p.m. Chapel by the Sea Concert Hall. 2125 S.E. Lee St. Lincoln City, Oregon.

May 25-27. Nature’s Art Gem and Jewelry Show. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, and lodging and dining in Lncoln City.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour