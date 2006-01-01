Lincoln City Lectures Cover Oregon Coast Science, Agates, Crabbing and Beer

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library will again be hosting its annual lecture series called “Coastal Encounters.” This time around is the ninth year of the tantalizing talks given by local experts on a variety of fun and fascinating Oregon coast subjects. These presentations share a focus on coastal living, and presenters talk on a range of subjects from local history to activities both residents and visitors can enjoy on the coast.

This year, the series provides another big array of interesting stuff, from agate hunting, getting good crabs on the Oregon coast, and even beer-making.

The first presenter in the series will be Laura Joki of Rock Your World Pacific NW Gem & Art Gallery who will be speaking about “Rockhounding” (the nearly compulsive desire amateur geologists have to hunt rocks). She will be visiting the library on Tuesday evening, May 6th at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, May 12th, Jon Anderson of Rusty Truck Brewing, will visit the library to do a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the art of brewing beer.

Bill Lackner, who comes to the Driftwood every year to do presentations on clamming and crabbing, will visit the library on Tuesday, May 20th at 6:30 p.m. to speak about clamming on the Oregon coast. The clamming presentation will be followed by a trip with Bill to Siletz Bay to hunt purple varnish clams on Wednesday, May 21st at noon. Bill will return with his annual presentation on crabbing a week later on Tuesday, May 27th at 6:30 p.m., followed by a field trip to the North Shore of Siletz Bay to go crabbing on Wednesday, 5/28 at 7:30 a.m.



Please note that while all four programs at the library are free, those interested in taking part in Bill’s clamming or crabbing field trips must purchase an “Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Shellfish Harvester’s License” for each member of the family who wishes to participate prior to the field trips. For the clamming trip, you will also need a clam bag and a clamming shovel. Shovels are available from Bill for $25 the night of the clamming lecture. For the crabbing field trip, Bill recommends the Crab Max folding crab traps, which can be purchased from local retailers or directly from him for $30 each (cash please) at the lecture. Crabbers should also bring a crab measure and a large packet of chicken legs for bait. Those taking part in either of Bill’s field trips should also wear layered clothing, gloves, sturdy shoes (no sandals or flip-flops, please), be prepared for rain with appropriate gear, and bring a 5-Gallon bucket.

All lectures are open to anyone who wishes to attend. The Friends of Driftwood Public Library are sponsoring the Coastal Encounters series and hope to help make a connection between visitors, residents and the community at large by providing an educational and entertaining program to the community.



Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the Lincoln City Civic Center at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City (on the west side of the highway, adjacent to Price and Pride). Any questions regarding the series can be directed to the Circulation Supervisor, Ken Hobson, at 541 996-1242 or via e-mail at kenh@lincolncity.org.

