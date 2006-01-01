Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival Attracts Monster Creations

Published 05/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The kite will be king at the upcoming 29th Annual Summer Kite Festival in Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast. Kite fliers from the northwest and beyond will gather at the D River Wayside on June 22 and 23.

Some of this major festival will be indoors, however, with a sizable schedule of kiting workshops.

The big highlights, however, will be the celebration of both professional and leisure kite fliers with some of the most colorful big “show kites” in the world. This year's theme is "Tales of Tails," honoring the pod of Gray Whale kites that will be on display throughout the two-day festival.

This year marks one of the final performances by Team iQuad, a key crowd pleaser for the event year after year. Team iQuad has been together since 2006 and has performed around the world entertaining with their unique synchronized kite flying routines set to music piloting quad line Revolution kites.

Team iQuad

Indoors, there will be several free, hands-on kite flying clinics, offered on the Fridays leading up to the weekend festival on June 7, 14, and 21st from 2-4pm at St. Peter The Fisherman Lutheran Church, 1226 SW 13th St in Lincoln City. The clinics will be led by local expert Jerimy Colbert and Amy and Connor Doran of the Dare to Dream Program and NBC's America's Got Talent. All participants receive a complimentary indoor kite kit to assemble, fly and keep. More complex single, dual and quad lines kites will be available to try. All skill levels and ages are invited. Space is limited, and pre-registration is strongly suggested. Call Suzanne 541-996-1273 to register.

For more information about the Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/summer-kite-festival.

More about the area at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, or keep scrolling below.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted