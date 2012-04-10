|
Lincoln City, Oregon Celebrates the Kite with Enormous Flair
Published
10/04/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – What started in 1979 as just a group of local kite enthusiasts and their buddies has now blossomed into a major festival on the central Oregon coast that encompasses two days and hosts of thousands of visitors. Kite fliers from around the northwest and beyond will gather at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City on October 13 and 14, 2012 for the 35th Annual Fall Kite Festival in Lincoln City. A celebration of both professional and leisure kite fliers featuring some of the most colorful big “show kites” in the world.
This year's theme is Stars & Stripes, and the sky will be filled with the red, white and blue displays of over 30 kite fliers from across the United States.
The famed Team iQuad will return, with their unique synchronized kite flying routines set to music, one of the event's key crowd-pleasers year after year.
Events start off at 10 a.m. on both days, and include a variety of events, such as kid's kitemaking, running of the bols, a mass ascension, and a Night Fly with live music on Saturday night.
Lincoln City Visitor Center marketing manager Katera T. Woodbridge said the whole thing started in 1979 with the Lincoln City Kite Friendship Association.
“It now gets thousands of visitors per year,” Katera said. “Upwards of 7,000. Of course, that depends on the weather.”
Indeed, weather is the one thing the festival often has on its side, however, as this time of year is known as the “Second Summer” along the Oregon coast.
Many events do get canceled if conditions don't cooperate. But something is going on one way or another. So keep an eye on last-minute updates from the Visitor Center if you attend.
Some highlights include:
At 10 a.m., there's Kite Making Workshop with Ronda Brewer; $5 Tyvek Kite Kit. From 10 until noon, there will be performances by featured fliers. Also in that time range, there's a free kite-making workshop for kids.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you'll see life-size whale kites. That's right: kites that look like whales that are as big as whales. Also in the time range, you can enter to win Lincoln City Signature Glass Floats, gift certificates for Lincoln City lodging and attractions, kite-related prizes.
At 2 p.m. there's a kids parade.
Throughout the day, starting at 10 a.m., you'll find kite-boarding demonstrations by the experts from Oregon Surf Shop.
On Saturday night, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Night Fly will take to the sky, with kites lit up in some fascinating ways.
For more information call the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/fall-kite-festival.
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions
