Central Oregon Coast in June: Lincoln City Events and Fourth of July Preview

Published 05/11/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is hopping like an Easter bunny on too much candy at this time of year, as Lincoln City picks up steam for the rollicking summer season in June. Included here is a preview of some of the Independence Day events for the town as well.

June 4. Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 8 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798

June 4. Audubon Bird Hike at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 8 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-867-4550.

June 4. Rick Welter Band. 9 p.m. Roadhouse 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

June 5. Tide Pool Edibles with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 9 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

June 10. Italian Small Plates Demo Cooking Class. $50 includes meal and wine. 6 - 9 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 11. Art Sea Festival. Vendors from across the Pacific Northwest, live music, food, free caricatures, Plein Air Paint Out, and fun for the whole family. Outside from noon – 6 p.m. at S.W. 51st St. and from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at 540 N.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

June 11-19. Soundwaves Summer Music Festival: Classical Beauty through Modern Eyes. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lettherebearts.com/soundwaves.

June 12. Nestucca History discussion. Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 2 p.m. 541-867-4550. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/nestuccabay.

June 12. Soap Box Derby. Car must be built according to AASBD guidelines. Age limit: 8 - 13 years. Weight limit: 125 pounds. Fee to race: $50. 9 a.m. Grace Alley at N.W. 22nd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1233.

June 13. Soundwaves Music Festival’s “For Art’s Sake” public preview chamber concert with Soundwaves Chamber Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

June 14. Soundwaves Music Festival Open Rehearsal. 2:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

June 15. Soundwaves Music Festival “A Musical Mix” chamber concert. $25. 7:30 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lettherebearts.com/soundwaves.

June 16. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

June 17. Soundwaves Music Festival’s “What I Did for Love” orchestral concert. 7:30 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lettherebearts.com/ soundwaves.

June 17 - 19. Oregon Coast Exotic Car Show Weekend. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-2371. www.oregoncoastexoticcarshow.com.

June 18. Hands-on Strawberry Canning Class. 1 – 4 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 18. Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 8 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

June 18. Soundwaves Music Festival “The Magic of Mozart” orchestral concert. $25. 7:30 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lettherebearts.com/soundwaves.

June 18. Beth Willis Rock Band. 9 p.m. Roadhouse 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

June 18. Birds and Berries at Nestucca Bay. 8 a.m. Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 541-867-4550. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/nestuccabay.

June 19. Soundwaves Music Festival “The Great American Songbook.” A fundraising cabaret. $125. 7:30 p.m. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 503-522-1986. www.lettherebearts.com/soundwaves.

June 19. Tide Pool Edibles with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 9 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

June 20 - 22. Interpretive Paddle Trips at Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 5 p.m. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-867-4550. www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/siletzbay.

June 25. Hawaiian Small Plates Demo class. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

June 25 - 26. Summer Kite Festival at D-River State Wayside. Kite-flying demonstrations, kid’s events, running of the Bols and more. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

June 27 - July 1. Incredible Edibles Day Camp. Explore the beach, school garden, woods and a local farm in search of delicious snacks. For children ages 3 – 16. $265. Neskowin Valley School. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-392-3124.

June 27 - July 1. Bring on the Gnomes Day Camp. Includes science work in ground-level ecosystems. For children aged 5 – 7. $265. Neskowin Valley School. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-392-3124.

July 4. Fireworks on the Bay. At S.W. 51st St. in the Taft District at dusk. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org

