Lincoln City Summer Preview: Central Oregon Coast in July

Published 06/13/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Calendar of events and happenings in the Lincoln City area for July – when summer has officially really kicked off in this central Oregon coast town.

July 2, 16, & 30. Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. 8 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

July 2-3. Book Arts for Kids & Adults. A fun and creative exploration workshop. $100 tuition, $7 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 2-3. Telamadera Fusion: Bringing Together Wood, Fabric and Paint workshop. $260 tuition, $25 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 3, 17, & 31. Tide Pool Edibles with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. 8 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

July 5-8. Ancient Greece Day Camp. Explore the world of ancient Greece. Ages 7-11. Tuition $225. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.



July 5-8. Beach Explorations Day Camp. Hike, explore, dig, build and learn about beach and tide pool habitats. Ages 3-6. Tuition $110 or $185. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or 9 a.m.- noon. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

July 5-8. Paper in Three Dimensions Workshop. $405 tuition, $40 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 6-7. Interpretive Paddle Trips at Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 5 p.m. Wednesday. 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-867-4550. www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/siletzbay.

July 7-10. Watercolors in the Wild Workshop. $380 tuition, $10 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 8. Interpretive Paddle Trips at Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge. 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-867-4550. www.fws.gov/oregoncoast/siletzbay.

July 9. A Tidal Wave of Blooms: Annual Garden Tea. Pat Sears’ Garden at Tierra del Mar. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. For tickets, call Kathie 503-392-4862. Lincoln City, Oregon.

July 9. Hands-on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Cooking Class. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 9-10. Writing the Dramatic Monologue: Story, Character and Action Workshop. $150 tuition, $12 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 11-13. Painted Floorcloths Workshop. $255 tuition, $25 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 11-15. Rock ’n’ Roll Day Camp. Learn rock ’n’ roll history, the fundamentals of songwriting, and musical collaboration. Ages 8-14. Tuition $265. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

July 12 & July 29. Riding Through Nature’s Artwork in the Siletz River Estuary. Workshop sponsored by the Sitka Center. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuition $150. Meet at the Knight Park Moorage. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5485.

July 15-16. Master Class: Painting with Laura Ross-Paul. Artists’ workshop. $200 tuition, $60 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 15-17. Joy Makes Poems. Poetry workshop. $195 tuition, $2 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 16. Hands-on Summer Salads Cooking Class. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 16. Ocean’s Edge 5k Beach Race. On the beach behind Kyllo’s Seafood and Grill. $15 or $25 with shirt if you register by July 13. Same-day registration is $20 or $30 with shirt. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

July 17-20. Sea Bowls Workshop. $315 tuition, $35 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 18-22. Outdoor Pursuits Day Camp. Includes one overnight adventure, including cooking a full meal. Ages 8-14. Tuition $285. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

July 19-22. Japanese Water-Based Woodcut. Woodcuts workshop. $315 tuition. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 23. Hands-on Italian Summer Feast Cooking Class. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 23. Orphan Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338.

July 25-28. Finding the Natural Flow: An Introduction to Surfing and Yoga. You must know how to swim to enroll. Ages 11-adult. Cost: $325, includes equipment and lunch. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

July 26-27. Nature as Teacher: Meeting the True Muse. $175 tuition. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

July 29. Hands-on Pizza Cooking Class. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

July 31-August 1. The Alchemist's Fire: Fusing, Forging and Metal. Clay workshop. $240 tuition, $60 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

