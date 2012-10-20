|
Winter Preview: Lincoln City, Oregon in January
Published
12/14/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – With winter fully settled in on the Oregon coast, Lincoln City heats up with lots to do in January. Culinary events will warm your tummy, glass floats are still found on the beaches, and plenty of music fills the air along this part of the central Oregon coast.
Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.
October 20, 2012-May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.
January 5. Hands-on Healthy Soups workshop. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.
January 5. Matinee movie: “High Noon.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.
January 5. Dance Concert with the Lincoln Pops Orchestra. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
January 6. Live music: Pacific Trombone Quartet. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
January 11-12. Rummage Sale. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
January 12. Hands-on Heart-Healthy Salmon Supper workshop. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.
January 17. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.
January 18. Devils Lake Community Concert Series: Oh My Darling. This country folk band includes dynamic vocals with fiddling, a claw-hammer banjo, and a grooving bass. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
January 19. Mediterranean vegetarian cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes meal and beverages. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.
January 20-21. Special Glass Art Drop. One hundred hand-crafted glass art floats, sand dollars and crabs will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.
January 26. Mardi Gras Jambalaya Cook-off. Free. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.
January 26. Dancing with the Lincoln City Stars. A benefit for Relay for Life. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
January 26. Coffee Concert. Local musicians perform in a casual Sunday matinee concert. Desserts and coffee included in the admission. $10. 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
