Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City: Weekend Photo Hike; Kite Fest Theme

Published 03/16/2016

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The latest from the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City: learn how to take stunning pictures this weekend with some photo workshops – and the city's kite festival has decided upon a theme. (Photo: Lincoln City's northern end).



Photo HIkes This Weekend: Explore the wild side of Lincoln City this Saturday and learn how to take inspirational images through Photo Hiking Clinics. Beginning this spring, capture stunning photos of Lincoln City's treasured hiking spots while learning skills from a professional. Bob Gibson, one of two professional photographers leading the clinics, is excited to begin the new season of the program.

"Lincoln City has a variety of trails that provide wonderful scenery," Gibson said. "Each trail has varying levels of difficulty. The locations we picked this year focus more on the photography than the physical aspect of the hike, but we recommend that participants wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress in layers for each one."

The first clinic will take place on Saturday, March 19th, from 9 to 11am at the SW 51st Street beach access. Located in the Historic Taft District, this popular beach access point has gorgeous views of Siletz Bay as well as several wildlife viewing opportunities.

Clinic instructors Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudson are seasoned veterans of portraiture and field photography, especially on the Oregon Coast, and they are both Certified Professional Photographers in the state of Oregon. Their work is on display at Blue Water Photography and JAKS Photography, both of which are full-service photography studios located in the Historic Taft District. Each instructor brings their expertise to the fold with these outdoor workshops that highlight the many picture-perfect moments within Lincoln City.

Southwest 51st Street is one of seven locations for the Photo Hiking Clinics taking place during the spring and summer. Other locations include Drift Creek Falls and the iconic Cascade Head. Each clinic will include two hours of field photography and up to one hour of optional studio time after the hike for sharing, socializing, and Q & A. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome on the hikes.

"The hikes are structured to accommodate a full range of photography ability and experience levels," says Gibson. " We keep the instruction light and are willing to spend time answering questions in more detail. With two instructors, we are able to provide more individualized assistance."

Registration is $20 per person. Space is limited to 12 photographers per hike ages 14 and up, and pre-registration is required. For the complete schedule and to register, contact Blue Water Photography at 541-994-3405 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/photo-hikes.

Kite Festival Theme: The "Spirit of the Sixties" will be flying high in Lincoln City at the 32nd Annual Summer Kite Festival June 25th and 26th. This year's theme is "Windstock," a psychedelic tribute to the decade of peace, love, and flower power. Wear your tie-dye clothing for two days of brightly colored kite flying fun.

Each year, in anticipation of the Kite Festival, a naming contest is held to pick the theme of the event. Progressively working through the alphabet, this year's theme was determined using the letter "W." The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, picked "Windstock" which will be the theme for the 2016 Kite Festivals. This groovy theme was selected from over 500 entries that were submitted this past December. Blending windsocks, a popular kite design, and Woodstock, the famous music festival synonymous with hippie culture, "Windstock" will be picking up good vibrations this summer.

Join us on the beach at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City as some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight. Activities during the festival include kids kitemaking, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. The festival runs from 10am-4pm each day, and is fun for the whole family. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For more information about the Summer Kite Festival event schedule, contact the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

















