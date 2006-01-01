Lincoln City, Oregon Events Preview for October: Early Fall Sizzles

Published 09/13/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – So much central Oregon coast, so little time. You could accuse Lincoln City, Oregon of being a lot of this pretty problem. There are bundles of things to see and do in town during October, ranging from live music, theater, food explorations and a major kiting festival that draws international attention.

You can’t go wrong here.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

June 13-December 15. Photo Exhibit: “Roads to the Future.” Featuring photos of early roads and coastal highway scenes as part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the first automobile trip from Newport to Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. North Lincoln County Historical Society. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

October 5. Glass Art Show opening reception. 5-7 p.m. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

October 6. Wild mushroom cook-off. Free admission at the door with tasting-sized portions available for a small fee. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 6. Artober Brewfest. Come celebrate October at this family-friendly event featuring artisans, craft beers, culinary craftsmen, live music, dancing and more. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

October 6-7. Special Glass Art Drop. Fifty glass sand dollars and crabs scattered along the beach, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

October 6. Matinee movie: “The Godfather.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

October 7. Beach Town Comedy. With Arj Barker, Tony Camin and Veronica Heath. Tickets will be available at Nelscott Wine Shop. 21 and over. 6 p.m. $20. The Eventuary. 560 S.W. Fleet Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-5628. www.theeventuary.com.

October 11-13, 18-20, 25-27. Live theater: “Picnic.” 8 p.m. Adults $12, seniors 62 and up $10, students 12 and up $10, children 12 and under $8. 3536 S.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

October 12. LCCC Concert Series: Swing Fever. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

October 13. Oktoberfest cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes meal and drinks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 13-14. Fall Kite Festival at D-River Wayside. This year’s theme is “Stars & Stripes.” Enjoy demonstrations by expert fliers, kids’ kite-making, kite-making workshops, and more. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

October 13. Photo Walk in the Historic Taft District. Join a professional photographer for a scenic walk with plenty of photo ops and time for questions. Meet in front of Mo’s. 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 860 SW 51st St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3405.

October 18. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

October 20. Oregon Fall small plates cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes meal and drinks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 20. Let There Be Arts Gala. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

October 20-May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

October 26. Fall Feast Local Foods Dinner. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

October 27. Hands-on pasta workshop. Cost of $50 includes meal and drinks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

October 27. Live music: “I’m a Stranger Myself Here.” An evening of song with George and Barbara Skipworth. 7 p.m. $12. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

October 27. Plant care: What’s New in Tree Preservation? Pruning classes by certified arborist Vernon Esplin with Buena Vista Arbor Care. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

