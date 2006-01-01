Oregon Coast May Preview: Lincoln City Events

Published 04/17/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Where spring goes on the Oregon coast, fun follows. Especially on the central coast, in Lincoln City, as May provides a wealth of means for rest, repose and amusement. Culinary classes, glass floats, tons of music and a variety of outdoors events fill the month along these pristine shores.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

May 1, 5, 6, 8, 12, 13, 15, 19. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

May 3-26. Live theater: “Whales of August.” Thursday-Sunday. 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

May 5. Fish taco cook-off. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 5-6. Special glass art drop. 100 art glass floats and 50 sand dollars or crabs will be scattered along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for beach combers to find, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

May 10. Gnocchi demo cooking class. Coast of $20 includes wine and meal. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.



May 10. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 12. Plant Exchange. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. 1931 N.W. 33rd Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

May 12. Moroccan small plates demo. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 17. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

May 18-19. Lincoln Community Chorus Spring Concert. The theme is “Great American Musical.” Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. Chapel by the Sea. 2125 S.E. Lee Street. Lincoln City, Oregon.

May 19. Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics. Dog competitions for all breeds, sizes and ages. Doggie vendors, prizes and more. 1545 S.E. 50th St. Lincoln City. 541-996-1274 and 800-452-2151.

May 19-20. Oregon Coast Soap Box Derby. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. N.E. 22nd St. near the Elk’s Lodge. Lincoln City, Oregon.

May 19. Latino small plates cooking demo. Featuring chef Scott Neuman from Oba! in Portland. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 22-23. Clam Clinic. The clinic begins with a lecture at Driftwood Public Library, Tuesday, 6 p.m. On Wednesday, 9 a.m., participants gather at the gravel pullout north of the Bayhouse Restaurant to dig limits of purple varnish and bay clams. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847.

May 24. Apple pie cooking class. Cost of $20 includes pie and beverage. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES