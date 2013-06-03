Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lodging Spotlight: Liberty Inn

Published 03/06/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City is a sprawling stretch of pristine beaches that go on for seven miles, broken only by a stream or two, and even those are easily crossed. A kind of kite-flying mecca and destination for those romantic types looking for the archetypal “long, hand-holding walk on the beach” much lauded on dating sites, it also has a large and thriving cultural scene that creates a dizzying array of things to do aside from the natural amenities.

At the northern end of town, close to the Road's End district, Liberty Inn is a hotel with a lot of aspects in itself. It starts with an elegant, spacious lobby that has a fireplace, opening up into this timeless classic that is a short walk to the casino, and a really quick drive to all sorts of other aspects of Lincoln City.



Choose from a forest view or distant views of the Pacific, while each room comes with furnishings of cherrywood and a host of other amenities.

Every unit has a refrigerator, hair dryer, iron with an ironing board, writing desk, DVD player, sitting area, cable TV, data port and a microwave. There is Wi-fi throughout the building. Some rooms have a natural gas fireplace, king-size bed, in-room Jacuzzi, and there’s even a fireplace suite.

Guests can partake in the complimentary breakfast in the morning, an indoor pool, exercise room, elevator – and it is very handicap accessible.

Some adjoining rooms can be combined to accommodate more people, and the meeting facilities hold up to 80 people. That feature is perfect for the Oregon coast business retreat, with three rooms that range in size from 300 sq. feet to to 1,000 sq feet. Each boasts an array of audio-video equipment, including a digital projecter, projection screen, DVD/VCR player, flat screen monitor and surround sound audio. Various catering packages are available as well, along with group rates for the hotel.

A 24-hour shuttle to the casino is provided. Children under 17 stay free. 4990 NE Logan Rd. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-1777. 877-994-1777. www.libertyinn.com.

