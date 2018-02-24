Oregon Coast Wonders, Video: When Lincoln City Glows

Published 02/24/2018 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The end of the day on the beach is almost always a moment for pause, where time seems to paradoxically stand still and yet is fleeting at the same time as you immerse yourself in the brief sight of the sun dipping below the horizon.

At times, however, the serious cause for delight can be that sunset reflecting off a beachy object or the waves, or when it's coloring the landscape in some stark and stunning manner. This video of Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast, shows the area literally glowing in a sampling of remarkable moments.

The video begins with a clip from Lincoln City's Grace Hammond access and a striking sky, with Cascade Head in the distance. The nob is known as God's Thumb.

Even the dreary winter days can surprise with momentous shades, as in the next scene of the video. A drab and drizzly November day one year suddenly erupts with these unique hues, as holes in the clouds near the horizon align with the last rays of the day just right to allow pinks, oranges and hints of red to paint the skies, sea and sand. A whole new world seems to erupt.

Here, you get glimpses of other days and other sections of this central Oregon coast hotspot, including the long, leg cramp-inducing stairway at the NW 21st access. Or the Road's End area the very northern tip, where purple seems to rule the atmosphere on a chilly winter's day. Yes, it looks warm and inviting, doesn't it? It's interesting how you just can't tell from pictures sometimes.

Sea foam – this time at the SW 35th access – gets cast in eye-popping hues. (Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours)

The video ends with another summer scene of the Grace Hammond access, where a calm tide softly laps at the shore, leaving the soaked sands able to reflect the sunset in exploding bands of colors.















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted