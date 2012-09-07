|
Oregon Coast in Blue: Summer is Good to Lincoln City
Published
07/09/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – This past week has been nothing but stunning on the central Oregon coast – well, at least most of it. Especially during the holiday midweek, when agreeable temperatures, calm winds and lots of sun seemed to deepen the color of the ocean tenfold.
Such as down at the Road's End area, on the very northern tip of town. Where the headland next to Cascade Head juts out, with its little bump in the far distance, that gentle slope of the tide line pulled some wacky tricks. The landscape would change abruptly within less than a hundred feet at times.
At one spot, sands are high and keep the tides at bay. They sometimes create a dual tide line where some very curious things happen. The sea washes over the sandy bump and meets a small ocean creek of sorts that has formed in the sand, about 30 feet away from the regular tide line. Sometimes when the ocean washed over with enough power, the second tide line would literally push back, and you would see a small set of waves going backwards – that's right, backwards – towards the main tide line. See the above photo.
At another point, the beach is suddenly gravelly and rocky, smothered in layers of large, coarse grains of sand more typical of Neskowin. There's a small half-circle here - like a tiny bay - and the slant of the sand is steeper, allowing the ocean to wash in hard and fast but dissipate quickly.
Farther south, not far from the Inn at Spanish Head, in the Nelscott District, there are heaps of summer sand piled up, forming large pools and curious creeks.
The slope is not so gentle here, really causing the waves to crash with considerable power but never moving far up the beach. They don't appear that dangerous in some ways, but they are. True, the chances of sneaker waves are less in spots like these, but wading into this watery morass puts you at greater risk fast because the water is deeper and more powerful.
Still, the sunlight and clear skies this past week have created some wonderful visual effects. The term “deep blue sea” was never so apt. The waves look beautiful and inviting – almost drinkable. (But of course you can't do that – it's sea water).
The sea looks like it will remain calm and cajoling, especially if the weather holds out. So whatever part of the Oregon coast you're heading to, be it Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Oceanside or Newport, it looks as if you're in for some delicious sights.
More about Lincoln City and over 100 photos of the area in the virtual tour.
Find Lincoln City lodging, hotels and motels information below.
More About Lincoln City Lodging.....
More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos
LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|