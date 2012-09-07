Oregon Coast in Blue: Summer is Good to Lincoln City

Published 07/09/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – This past week has been nothing but stunning on the central Oregon coast – well, at least most of it. Especially during the holiday midweek, when agreeable temperatures, calm winds and lots of sun seemed to deepen the color of the ocean tenfold.

Such as down at the Road's End area, on the very northern tip of town. Where the headland next to Cascade Head juts out, with its little bump in the far distance, that gentle slope of the tide line pulled some wacky tricks. The landscape would change abruptly within less than a hundred feet at times.

At one spot, sands are high and keep the tides at bay. They sometimes create a dual tide line where some very curious things happen. The sea washes over the sandy bump and meets a small ocean creek of sorts that has formed in the sand, about 30 feet away from the regular tide line. Sometimes when the ocean washed over with enough power, the second tide line would literally push back, and you would see a small set of waves going backwards – that's right, backwards – towards the main tide line. See the above photo.

At another point, the beach is suddenly gravelly and rocky, smothered in layers of large, coarse grains of sand more typical of Neskowin. There's a small half-circle here - like a tiny bay - and the slant of the sand is steeper, allowing the ocean to wash in hard and fast but dissipate quickly.

Farther south, not far from the Inn at Spanish Head, in the Nelscott District, there are heaps of summer sand piled up, forming large pools and curious creeks.

The slope is not so gentle here, really causing the waves to crash with considerable power but never moving far up the beach. They don't appear that dangerous in some ways, but they are. True, the chances of sneaker waves are less in spots like these, but wading into this watery morass puts you at greater risk fast because the water is deeper and more powerful.

Still, the sunlight and clear skies this past week have created some wonderful visual effects. The term “deep blue sea” was never so apt. The waves look beautiful and inviting – almost drinkable. (But of course you can't do that – it's sea water).

The sea looks like it will remain calm and cajoling, especially if the weather holds out. So whatever part of the Oregon coast you're heading to, be it Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Oceanside or Newport, it looks as if you're in for some delicious sights.

