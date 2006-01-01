Believe It or Not: Lincoln City, Oregon Hides A Second Tiny Bay

Published 01/20/2013





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There is what could be termed yet a second bay in the central Oregon coast resort town of Lincoln City - another little cozy cove, aside from the more well known and even famous Siletz Bay at the southern side. It's a kind of a cove, loosely speaking. But it is a fun and funky little delight you may not have noticed.

It is, really, a bit of a rare find. It doesn't always exist. This little oddity of the Oregon coast depends on tidal and sand conditions to be seen by humans, otherwise its shape and geographic qualities change altogether to essentially hide it from view.





At the very northern tip of Lincoln City you'll find the appropriately named Road's End area, another district of town that is more or less tucked away where the town dead-ends up against a headland neighboring the more famous Cascade Head. Secure yourself a spot in the parking lot at this state park and walk a ways northward – and if you're lucky you may find it.

The sand here moves in curious ways. At one point there is a large, almost half-circle indentation in the shoreline, and at certain conditions it acts like a little bay or miniature cove. You may not even notice it at first. In fact, given the right tidal conditions the breakers don't seem to be doing anything different at all.

On certain days, however, you can walk around to the little “points” formed in the sand and look back in on the rest of the shoreline a tad. You're even looking back – eastward – at the water.





The breakers here get a bit crammed as well sometimes and the wave energy does these curious things that cause all kinds of wild mini-acrobatics to happen.

Another fascinating surprise is the area is often host to some plentiful agate supplies. Even in higher sand level months, when other sections of the Oregon coast are downright swimming in piles of sand, this spot can have some lower-than-usual sand levels and open up rocky beds.





You'll find this spot periodically – not all the time – within a half mile of the main parking lot at Road's End in Lincoln City. See the Lincoln City Virtual Tour for more, or the Complete Guide to All Lincoln City Beach Accesses.

More fascinating cove and pocket beaches are found in places like Cannon Beach, Seaside and in Upper Lane County.

