Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Believe It or Not: Lincoln City, Oregon Hides A Second Tiny Bay

Published 01/20/2013


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There is what could be termed yet a second bay in the central Oregon coast resort town of Lincoln City - another little cozy cove, aside from the more well known and even famous Siletz Bay at the southern side. It's a kind of a cove, loosely speaking. But it is a fun and funky little delight you may not have noticed.

It is, really, a bit of a rare find. It doesn't always exist. This little oddity of the Oregon coast depends on tidal and sand conditions to be seen by humans, otherwise its shape and geographic qualities change altogether to essentially hide it from view.


At the very northern tip of Lincoln City you'll find the appropriately named Road's End area, another district of town that is more or less tucked away where the town dead-ends up against a headland neighboring the more famous Cascade Head. Secure yourself a spot in the parking lot at this state park and walk a ways northward – and if you're lucky you may find it.

The sand here moves in curious ways. At one point there is a large, almost half-circle indentation in the shoreline, and at certain conditions it acts like a little bay or miniature cove. You may not even notice it at first. In fact, given the right tidal conditions the breakers don't seem to be doing anything different at all.

On certain days, however, you can walk around to the little “points” formed in the sand and look back in on the rest of the shoreline a tad. You're even looking back – eastward – at the water.


The breakers here get a bit crammed as well sometimes and the wave energy does these curious things that cause all kinds of wild mini-acrobatics to happen.

Another fascinating surprise is the area is often host to some plentiful agate supplies. Even in higher sand level months, when other sections of the Oregon coast are downright swimming in piles of sand, this spot can have some lower-than-usual sand levels and open up rocky beds.


You'll find this spot periodically – not all the time – within a half mile of the main parking lot at Road's End in Lincoln City. See the Lincoln City Virtual Tour for more, or the Complete Guide to All Lincoln City Beach Accesses.

More fascinating cove and pocket beaches are found in places like Cannon Beach, Seaside and in Upper Lane County.

 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 