Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration

Published 11/05/2012


At the farthest reaches of the northern end of Lincoln City, a kind of cove sits - a sort of secret on the central Oregon coast. The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits.


Among the delights are unusual sand layouts, creating a kind of bay and even a kind of island here and there.


The area is accessed by a major parking lot called Road's End State Park, where picnic tables and lovely views abound.


It's about a half-mile walk between this parking area and the very end of Lincoln City, up against the cliffs, which house numerous surprises.


Closer to those cliffs, the sand can get doubly interesting, as during most of times of the year it hosts a rather steep slope at the tide line. This causes the water to come rushing in hard and startling, but it dissipately quickly into a soft, gentle tide.


At the very end is famed Wizard Rock - beyond which a hidden cave lies. It's extremely dangerous to go there, however, except perhaps during some extreme low tide events.

