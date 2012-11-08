Post-Summer Glee in Lincoln City: Oregon Coast September Preview

Published 08/11/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In many ways, the fun has just begun. September is the warmest weather along the Oregon coast, and following suit in the pursuit of a good time is Lincoln City. Not only are there plenty of outdoor activities under the beachy sun of the central Oregon coast, but events in this town will include lots of intriguing culinary classes, history exhibits, music, live theater and that rollicking good time known as the Lincoln City Pride Festival.

Ongoing. Live music at Roadhouse 101. 4649 S.W. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

Every Saturday-Sunday. Special Glass Art Drop. Fifty glass sand dollars and crabs scattered along the beach, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

June 13-December 15. Photo Exhibit: “Roads to the Future.” Featuring photos of early roads and coastal highway scenes as part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the first automobile trip from Newport to Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. North Lincoln County Historical Society. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

September 1. Live theater: “The Pearl.” Thursdays-Sundays at 8 p.m. Adults $12, seniors 62 and up $10, students 12 and up $10, children 12 and under $8. 3536 S.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

September 1-2. Summer morning matinees. “Ghostbusters.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

September 1. Annual End of Summer Bash at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

September 6-9. Lincoln City Pride Festival. Music, dancing, food, wine and beer garden, Flamingo Bingo, drag shows, camel rides on the beach, vendors and kids activities. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoastpride.com.

September 8. Fall Plant Sale at the Connie Hansen Garden. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

September 8. Latino small plates cooking demo. Featuring chef Scott Neuman from Oba! in Portland. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 8. Diamond Jubilee Celebration Matinee: “The Man Who Knew Too Much.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

September 13. Pad Thai one-hour cooking demo class. Cost of $20 includes beverages and meal. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 15. Japanese small plates cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 15. Live music: Craig Chee. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

September 15-16. SUPH2ORODEO. J.A.W.S Northwest presents a three-discipline stand up paddle board competition comprised of a two-mile and five-mile race on Devil’s Lake, a six-and-a-half mile open-ocean race from Road’s End State Park to Siletz Bay and an SUP surfing contest. Lincoln City, Oregon.

September 20. Tamale one-hour cooking demo class. Cost of $20 includes beer pairing and meal. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 20. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

September 21. Hawaiian small plates cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes beverages. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 22. Live music: Antonio Calogero. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

September 23. Live theater: Kurt Sutton as Mark Twain. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

September 27. Hands-on canning and pickling workshop: Part 3. Cost of $75 includes lunch. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

September 28. Hands-on tomato canning class. Cost of $75 includes lunch. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

