Published 04/17/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – In May, spring begins to edge closer to summer, and the central Oregon coast accordingly picks up the pace. Lincoln City cuts loose in April and May with a variety of food, music, outdoors and cultural events that literally contain something for every taste and every palate.

April 23. Siletz Bay State Park Bay - Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 10 a.m. Cost: Adults $30, Children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

April 23. Regatta Grounds Park Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt. Part of Lincoln City Community Days at 12 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. Call Rita at 541-994-8585.

April 28. Lincoln City Cultural Center - Portland Baroque Orchestra performs featuring soloist/artistic director Monica Huggett. 7 p.m. Cost: $25 reserved, $20 general admission. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9330.

April 30. Kiwanis Business Putt-Putt Golf tour from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. as part of Lincoln City Community Days. Pick up registration packets that include map to participating businesses at SW 51st turnaround from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Golfing fee is $5 for 9 holes or $8 for 18 holes. Lincoln City, Oregon. Call Linda at 541-996-2323

May 5-28. Live theater production of “Picnic.” 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Theatre West. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children under 12. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

May 7. Hands-On Brunch Cooking Class. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Culinary Center. $50 includes meal and wine. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 7. Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 9 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798

May 8. Tide Pool Edibles with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 10 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Adults $30, children under 12 are $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

May 10. Coastal Encounters: Breadmaking. A presentation on breadmaking with Stephanie and Danelle. 6:30 p.m. at the Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to Rockfish Bakery later in the week. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277

May 14. Mid-May Plant Exchange. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

May 14. Birding field trip hosted by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Walk will include an abundance of waterfowl. Binoculars and guide books will be provided. 9-11 a.m. Knights Park on the Salmon River. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-0440.

May 14. Hands-On Hard Goat Cheeses Cooking Class. 1-5 p.m. at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City from 1-5 p.m.. Cost is $50. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 17. Coastal Encounters: Elaine McCracken from Cape Foulweather Coffee Roasters. 6:30 p.m. at the Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to the roastery later in the week. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277.

May 21. Tide Pool Edibles with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 10 a.m. at the beach access point at N.W. 15th St. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

May 21. Mutt Masters Dog Show & Olympics. Dog competitions for all breeds, sizes and ages. Doggie vendors, prizes and more. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $3 per dog, per category, or $25 per dog for unlimited entries. 1545 S.E. 50th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/mutts/index.php.

May 21. South Vietnam Demo Cooking Class. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Culinary Center. $50 includes meal and wine. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

May 21-22. Art Glass Treasure Hunt. 100 hand-crafted glass sand dollars and 100 glass crabs, along with 200 additional glass floats, will await discovery along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151.

May 22. Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 10 a.m. Siletz Bay State Park. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

May 25. Coastal Encounters: Pat Morford of River's Edge Cheese and Tami Parr of the Pacific NW Cheese Project. 6:30 p.m. at the Driftwood Public Library followed by a field trip to the River's Edge Farm later in the week. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277.

May 31. Coastal Encounters: Clamming with Bill Lackner. 6 p.m. at the Driftwood Public Library. Followed by a field trip to Siletz Bay on June 1st, meet at Bay House parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277.

Ongoing Lincoln City Events:

Through August 31, 2011. Top Hats to Bell Bottoms, Men’s 20th Century Fashions exhibit examines the changes in men’s clothing and accessories at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6698.

Through Memorial Day 2011. Finders Keepers on the Beach: Glass Floats on the Beach. Weather permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274 or www.oregoncoast.org

