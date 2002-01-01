Clan of the Cave Bear Author Visits Oregon Coast

Published 08/19/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The Lincoln City Cultural Center will welcome a famed Oregon author on September14 as Jean Auel, who penned the Clan of the Cave Bear series and other classics, comes to the central Oregon coast town to speak and sign books.

Jean Auel is best known for her Earth’s Children books, a series of novels set in prehistoric Europe that explores interactions of Cro-Magnon people with Neanderthals. The novels have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

Auel published Clan of the Cave Bear in hardcover in 1980, and The Valley of Horses followed in 1982. The third book, The Mammoth Hunters, broke records by being the first hardcover novel ever published with an initial print run of more than a million copies. In 1990, The Plains of Passage was published and in 2002, the fifth novel, Shelters of Stone, debuted at number one on bestseller lists in sixteen countries. The final book in the series, The Land of Painted Caves, was published in March, 2011.

Jean Auel still lives in Portland after all these years. She holds four honorary degrees from universities, and was awarded the French Government’s Ministry of Culture “Officer in the Order of Arts and Letters” medal.

Bob’s Beach Books will have books available for purchase at the event, and Auel will sign books following her talk. This event is made possible by The Friends of Driftwood Public Library and The Historic Anchor Inn.

Auel appears at the Center at 6 pm.

As in previous years, this closing event in the authors' series will require tickets to attend, but tickets are free and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be acquired by visiting the circulation desk at Driftwood Public Library (801 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City) or by contacting Ken Hobson at 541-996-1242 or kenh@lincolncity.org. Tickets are restricted to two per person in order to accommodate as many people who wish to attend as possible.

