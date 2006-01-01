Road Work on Oregon Coast, Highway 26

Published 07/18/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently announced two changes coming up on roads and traffic on the central and north Oregon coast. A bridge repair project starts soon just south of Lincoln City, and a part of the main route between Portland and the north Oregon coast will be undergoing some work. Both projects will affect traffic to varying degrees (above: Lincoln City, near the bridge project).

About 1.5 miles south of Lincoln City, the Kernville Bridge will have some reduced lanes starting July 21 and continuing for about three weeks. The four-lane bridge will have one lane in each direction restricted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restriction is necessary to allow crews to replace the expansion joints on the bridge.

Crews will be replacing expansion joints on the bridge, and electronic message boards will be positioned in advance of the bridge to inform motorists of changes and restrictions. Construction cones and barrels will direct traffic to the available lanes.

With only two lanes out of the four affected, ODOT said the project is not expected to result in a significant delay to motorists and bicyclists.

However, ODOT will be looking at traffic closely to ensure there are no unintended consequences, especially in light of it being the busy season.



On Highway 26 through the Oregon Coast Range, the West Humbug Creek Bridge (about 17 miles from the junction at Highway 101) is currently having some of its timber structure replaced, resulting in some slower traffic as work will be happening on the shoulder.

This project is currently ongoing. Traffic is being controlled by flaggers.

The highway will be widened in the vicinity of the bridge to meet current standards. Foundation construction, bridge removal and beam and deck construction will be completed during a series of four and half day periods using a single lane closure. Some periods will result in lane width restrictions. Some other delays may happen periodically.

Lane closures are coming July 27. 24-hour lane closures from Sunday night through Friday morning will begin then to construct the new bridge, creating some traffic delays for four weeks. See more Oregon Coast Traffic, Road Conditions reports.

Below: scenes from Highway 26 and Lincoln City.

