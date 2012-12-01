Lincoln City, Oregon Boasts Charming and Relaxed Holiday Shopping Events

Published 11/24/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Shopping just got a little more cozy on the central Oregon coast, with the town of Lincoln City providing some opportunities for Christmas cheer in some unique ways. (Above: Connie Hansen Garden)

Things start off with some glittering December fun at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

The Lincoln City Farmer's Market goes indoors for the holidays, providing some very unique Christmas shopping possibilities. It happens 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday: December 9, 16, 23 and 30.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, the 11th Hour Santa Sale helps you last minute shoppers. All hand-crafted and hand-made items are for purchase. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Booth spaces available. Call Niki Price, 541-994-9994

Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Then, just in time for the holidays, the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy is holding a craft sale on December 1, 2012 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A variety of items will be available for purchase including silver jewelry, handmade leather bags, quilts, pet toys, art glass, bath products, fresh greenery wreaths, and much more.

You'll be able to browse several tables of locally made craft and gift items while enjoying coffee, cider and cookies, which will be provided. Chat with garden volunteers and friendly vendors, and take a break from high-pressure chain store shopping. All of this in the cozy atmosphere of the central Oregon coast.

The gift shop will also be open selling outdoor hand cream, your true nature t-shirts, photo cards with images from the garden, atlas garden gloves and Connie Hansen Garden apparel.

The Connie Hansen Garden is located at 1931 NW 33rd, Lincoln City, OR 97367. The Garden is open daily and hosted on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the Garden is free. For more information contact the Connie Hansen Garden at 541-994-6338.

