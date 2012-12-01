|
Lincoln City, Oregon Boasts Charming and Relaxed Holiday Shopping Events
Published
11/24/2012
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Shopping just got a little more cozy on the central Oregon coast, with the town of Lincoln City providing some opportunities for Christmas cheer in some unique ways. (Above: Connie Hansen Garden)
Things start off with some glittering December fun at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Lincoln City Farmer's Market goes indoors for the holidays, providing some very unique Christmas shopping possibilities. It happens 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday: December 9, 16, 23 and 30.
On Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, the 11th Hour Santa Sale helps you last minute shoppers. All hand-crafted and hand-made items are for purchase. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Booth spaces available. Call Niki Price, 541-994-9994
Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.
Then, just in time for the holidays, the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy is holding a craft sale on December 1, 2012 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A variety of items will be available for purchase including silver jewelry, handmade leather bags, quilts, pet toys, art glass, bath products, fresh greenery wreaths, and much more.
You'll be able to browse several tables of locally made craft and gift items while enjoying coffee, cider and cookies, which will be provided. Chat with garden volunteers and friendly vendors, and take a break from high-pressure chain store shopping. All of this in the cozy atmosphere of the central Oregon coast.
The gift shop will also be open selling outdoor hand cream, your true nature t-shirts, photo cards with images from the garden, atlas garden gloves and Connie Hansen Garden apparel.
The Connie Hansen Garden is located at 1931 NW 33rd, Lincoln City, OR 97367. The Garden is open daily and hosted on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the Garden is free. For more information contact the Connie Hansen Garden at 541-994-6338.
More photos of Lincoln City below, as well as Lincoln City, Oregon lodging and dining.
More About Lincoln City Lodging.....
More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....
LATEST Lincoln City
|
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos
LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|