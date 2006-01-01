Oregon Coast in December: Lincoln City Events

Published 11/20/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You can't justify a trip to the coast in December without checking out Lincoln City, especially if you're thinking about holiday shopping. But even setting the more commercial sides aside, the holiday music, film fests, indie shopping opportunities and the way that town gets all dressed up in lights will leave you with an especially pleasant, beachy warm feeling for the season.

Thus, this lineup of the central Oregon coast town's winter calendar of events.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274. Oregoncoast.org.

Every Friday. Live music at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 8:30 p.m. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

Every Friday & Saturday. Live music at Roadhouse 101. 9 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

December 3. Italian Holiday Small Plates Demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

December 10-11. 11th Hour Santa Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

December 10. Hands-on Doughnut Workshop. 1-4 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

December 10. Feature film: “A Christmas Wish” (1950). Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

December 13. Oyster Cooking Demo. Cost of $20 includes oyster samples and a copy of the Oyster Cloyster Cookbook. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

December 15. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

December 17. Santa’s Cool Holiday Film Festival. Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

December 18. Live music: Rock violinist Aaron Meyer. Canned, packaged goods or cash donation are required for admission. Proceeds benefit Lincoln City Food Pantry. 2-4 p.m. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

December 18. Santa’s Cool Holiday Film Festival. Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

December 26-31. Special Glass Art Drop. 100 glass floats will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon.

December 26, 31. Feature film: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). Part of the Saturday Morning Cinema series at the Bijou Theatre. 11 a.m. $2. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

December 26-January 1. Whale Watch Week. Volunteers are posted along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spot whales. Sites include the Inn at Spanish Head and Boiler Bay. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whalespoken.org.

December 29-January 21. Live theater: “The Psychic.” 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

