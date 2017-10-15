Central Oregon Coast Event Highlights: Lincoln City Gets Spooky and Delicious

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Things are starting to go bump in the night on the central Oregon coast. They're actually starting to shake, rattle and roll as well, if you count the food and live music fun.

A series of awesome events fill the roster in Lincoln City for the next month. Take a look at some of the highlights.

Throughout October and November: In collaboration with “Relay for Life,” Theatre West presents Calendar Girls, a comedy by Tim Firth. The play is based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth. The director is Stina Seeger-Gibson. During the Season of Simon run she appeared in Jake’s Women, and the female version of The Odd Couple and directed The Sunshine Boys.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame. Calendar Girls is based on the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

The play will run from October 19 through November 9, 2017. It will be presented at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 P.M.

Reservations may be made through the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Advance reservations for all performances are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-9994 or get your tickets online. Go to http://www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org/lccc-facility and click on the “Buy Tickets Online” button on the left side of the page. Group sales/purchases must be made by phone.

October 19. With the Lincoln Pops Big Band – a definite Oregon coast favorite - come dance or just listen to the sounds of the '40s, '50s and '60s. Adults $6 and Students $3, children under 6 are free. 7:30 p.m. Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea Street, Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-563-5067.

So it begins: Lincoln City's darkest hour. October 20 to 22 is a Tour to Die For. Departing from the Lincoln City Cultural Center, embark on a journey through local legend and see history come to life in Pioneer Cemetery. Tours begin at 5:30, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Sunday matinee tours are available. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children, pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Lincoln City, Oregon. TourtoDieFor.com or call 800-452-2151. Website.

In the realm of food:

October 21. Hands-On Tamales. Learn how to make delicious tamales right at home. $75 per person includes meal and beverage. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Culinary Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website.

October 28. Hands-On Halloween Party. Join them in the kitchen, and impress the kids by learning to make scary good holiday dishes. 11 a.m. $75 per person, includes meal and beverage. Culinary Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. Website.

The final run of A Tour to Die For happens on October 27 – 29.

November 3 and 4, Charley Pride performs live on the Oregon coast. He's the legendary singer with no fewer than 52 Top-10 Country hits, two Grammy Awards and tens of millions of record sales worldwide. Tickets: $30-45. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

