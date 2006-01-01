Lincoln City February Preview: Central Oregon Coast Winter Events

Published 01/15/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On this part of the central Oregon coast, February is packed with a huge variety of wintry yet warming things to do. It's black history month throughout the town, antique week kicks in, a bevy of cooking classes fire up the month, and there's music everywhere.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

February 1-29. Celebrate Black History Month. The citywide celebration will feature films, live dance performances, live music and art exhibits. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

February 2. Shrimp and Grits cooking demo. One hour class. Cost of $20 includes wine and a $5 coupon for a full length class. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 4. Southern Supper cooking class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 4. Blue Valentine Band Concert. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

February 10-20. Antique Week. Featuring in-home appraisals, guest appearances by Harry Rinker, citywide antique sales and more. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

February 10. “Lincoln Town Hall.” Actor Steven Holgate highlights Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speeches, including the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address, then opens the floor to questions from his audience members, who take on the role of Civil War-era journalists. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

February 11. Charleston, South Carolina, cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 16. Clam chowder cooking demo. One hour class. Cost of $20 includes wine and a $5 coupon for a full length class. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 16. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

February 18-20. Special glass art drop. 100 art glass floats, 200 antique glass floats and 100 sand dollars or crabs will be scattered along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for beach combers to find, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151, 541-996-1274, www.oregoncoast.org

February 18. Hands-on Italian winter dinner cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

February 18. Speakeasy Night with Miss Rose & Her Rhythm Percolators. $15 advance, $20 at the door. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

February 20-21. Live music: Grady Champion. The 2010 International Blues Champion will play in the Melville room at Surftides. 7-10 p.m. 2945 N.W. Jetty Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1- 800-452-2159. www.surftideslincolncity.com.

February 25. Book release: “Perseverance.” A new publication on the history of African Americans in Marion and Polk counties, “Perseverance,” will be the subject of a presentation in recognition of Black History Month. 1 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

February 25. Easy appetizers cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

