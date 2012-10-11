Holiday Preview: Lincoln City, Oregon in December

Published 11/10/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Few things compare to the holidays in the central Oregon coast resort of Lincoln City. Sales and gift deals abound, there are more holiday lights here than in most Oregon coast towns, and tons of seasonal events make for even more dazzling, cheery fun.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

June 13-December 15. Photo Exhibit: “Roads to the Future.” Featuring photos of early roads and coastal highway scenes as part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the first automobile trip from Newport to Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. North Lincoln County Historical Society. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

October 20-May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

December 1. Craft Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

December 1. Matinee movie: “The Philadelphia Story.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

December 1. Small Plates and Wine with Willamette Valley Vineyards. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

December 1-2. 11th Hour Santa Sale. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 7. Live music: Jason Farnham. A evening of contemporary piano. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 8. Italian Holiday Small Plates cooking demo class. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

December 8. Miracle on 51st Street. Santa visits S.W. 51st Street for photos, caroling, a dock lighting and more. Photos available for a donation of two cans of food. In the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-614-0771.

December 8. Holiday Choir Invitational and Carol Sing. Local choirs offer an evening of favorites and carols. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 9, 16, 23, 30. Indoor Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 14-16. Holiday play: “Destiny.” Featuring the Kids Sing Out choir, with a script that explores the meaning of Christmas. Friday-Saturday 6:30 p.m. Sunday 2:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 19. Holiday Concert: Aaron Meyer. The spirit of the season is captured in Aaron’s “Holiday Music From Around The World” concert series. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 20. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

December 22. Jingle Bell Jog. Bells will be provided, and costumes are encouraged. 5K course starts and finishes at the Lincoln City Community Center. Registration 8:30 a.m. Race at 9:30 a.m. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 27. Dive-In Movie. Lounge in the pool on inner tubes or air mattresses while watching a movie on “the big screen.” 8:15 p.m. Lincoln City Community Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

December 29-30. Special Glass Art Drop. 100 hand-crafted glass art pieces – floats, sand dollars or crabs – will be dropped along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST from Lincoln City

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted