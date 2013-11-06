Central Oregon Coast: Lincoln City Crabbing, Clamming Clinics All Summer

Published 06/11/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - From June through September the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau is offering free crabbing and clamming clinics led by central Oregon coast expert Bill Lackner. The clinics provide participants with information and hands-on experience regarding regulations, harvesting methods, identification, and cleaning and cooking techniques.

The clamming clinics start off with a presentation at the Driftwood Public Library, followed by a hands-on group clam digging excursion during low tide on the Siletz Bay in the historic Taft District of Lincoln City.

Bill Lackner leads crabbing and clamming clinics this summer

The crabbing clinics take place from the shore of the bay and each participant is allowed to crab with up to three devices.

These free clinics are open to everyone and no registration is required.

"We thank the Driftwood Library and the City of Lincoln City for giving us the opportunity to share the wonderful bounty that Siletz Bay has to offer," said Bill Lackner, local clamming and crabbing expert and clinic instructor.

Each participant over the age of 14 is required to have a shellfish license. Participants may bring their own harvesting tools or may purchase them on-site the day of the clinic.

Clamming Clinic Dates:

June 21 at 4 p,m,; July 19 at 2:30 p,m,; August 2 at 2:45 p,m,; August 16 at 1:15 p,m,; August 30 at 1:30 p,m, In the fall, on September 6 at 5 p,m.; September 13 at 12 p,m,; September 20 at 5 p,m, and

September 27 at 12 p,m,

Participants of the clamming clinics should meet at the Driftwood Public Library located at 801 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City on the date and time listed above.

Crabbing clinic dates are:

June 24 and 28 at 10:45 a.m., July 12 and July 26 at 9:30 a.m., and August 9 and 23 and 8:30 a.m.

For further information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit http://www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

