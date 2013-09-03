Spring Break Highlights in Lincoln City, Oregon

Published 03/09/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spring break is essentially about the family and the kids on the Oregon coast – but you may not want to discount what the grownups want. So, aside from the nearly-endless beaches and other natural wonders, Lincoln City puts on a show for both kids and adults during spring break, offering a wide variety of fun things.

Here is a preview of some of the highlights:

March 22. "Happy Birthday Tom McCall" Part of the History Lives Series. Join author Matt Love for a unique and interactive multi-media presentation on the unprecedented achievements of Tom McCall's gubernatorial career. Admission: $3 at the door, 12 and under free. Lincoln City Cultural Center.

540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541.954.9994

March 27. Kids' Pizza Class. This is a special class for 8-12 year-olds. The chefs will team up with Teena from the Driftwood Public Library to help the kids make there own lunch. Menu: salad, individual pizzas, and fresh fruit kabobs. Class led by Chef Sharon Wiest and Chef Bruce Birt. 11am - 1pm. Cost is $10. Call 541-557-1125 to register. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.

Blow Your Own Glass Float or Art. Get up close and personal with the process of creating Art Glass at the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio in Lincoln City. Make a Float, Fluted Bowl, Paperweight, Starfish, Heart or Jumbo Float. Prices range from $65 for a float to $135 for a Fluted Bowl. They supply everything you will need except your creative talent. Open Wednesday - Sunday from 10am - 6pm. 541-996-2569. The studio is in Taft, on Highway 101.

March 23. Local Oregon coast blues band the Purple Cats. Among the members is much-revered northwest blues guitarist Henry Cooper, formerly of the Duffy Bishop Band. The Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 9 p,m, 541-996-4976.

Nightly Karaoke. Perlie & Whiskey are your hosts for a spirited evening of song – sung by you. Maxwell's Restaurant and Lounge. In midtown Lincoln City, on Hwy 101. 9 p.m. 541-994-8100.

Also happening in the area is the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week and the SOLVE Beach Cleanup, on March 30.

