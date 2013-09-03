|
Spring Break Highlights in Lincoln City, Oregon
Published
03/09/2013
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spring break is essentially about the family and the kids on the Oregon coast – but you may not want to discount what the grownups want. So, aside from the nearly-endless beaches and other natural wonders, Lincoln City puts on a show for both kids and adults during spring break, offering a wide variety of fun things.
Here is a preview of some of the highlights:
March 22. "Happy Birthday Tom McCall" Part of the History Lives Series. Join author Matt Love for a unique and interactive multi-media presentation on the unprecedented achievements of Tom McCall's gubernatorial career. Admission: $3 at the door, 12 and under free. Lincoln City Cultural Center.
540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541.954.9994
March 27. Kids' Pizza Class. This is a special class for 8-12 year-olds. The chefs will team up with Teena from the Driftwood Public Library to help the kids make there own lunch. Menu: salad, individual pizzas, and fresh fruit kabobs. Class led by Chef Sharon Wiest and Chef Bruce Birt. 11am - 1pm. Cost is $10. Call 541-557-1125 to register. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.
Blow Your Own Glass Float or Art. Get up close and personal with the process of creating Art Glass at the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio in Lincoln City. Make a Float, Fluted Bowl, Paperweight, Starfish, Heart or Jumbo Float. Prices range from $65 for a float to $135 for a Fluted Bowl. They supply everything you will need except your creative talent. Open Wednesday - Sunday from 10am - 6pm. 541-996-2569. The studio is in Taft, on Highway 101.
March 23. Local Oregon coast blues band the Purple Cats. Among the members is much-revered northwest blues guitarist Henry Cooper, formerly of the Duffy Bishop Band. The Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 9 p,m, 541-996-4976.
Nightly Karaoke. Perlie & Whiskey are your hosts for a spirited evening of song – sung by you. Maxwell's Restaurant and Lounge. In midtown Lincoln City, on Hwy 101. 9 p.m. 541-994-8100.
Also happening in the area is the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week and the SOLVE Beach Cleanup, on March 30.
|
Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos
LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott
