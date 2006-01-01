A Look Ahead on Oregon Coast: Lincoln City in August

Published 07/15/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The latter days of summer will again bring lots of food, fun and outdoors events to the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City. From the happenings at the Culinary Center, music and theater to massive kite displays, there’s a lot to take in during August.

Ongoing. Top Hats to Bell Bottoms: Men’s 20th Century Fashions. Exhibit examines the changes in men’s clothing and accessories. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Giant Kite Show. Look for flying octopus, cats and teddy bears. Some of these flying wonders are as large as 90 feet long. You’ll also see 250 and 450 square foot lifter kites with 150 foot tails. Weather and ocean conditions permitting. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. D-River Wayside State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org/giant-kite-shows.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts. On the lawn of the Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

July 31-August 1. The Alchemist's Fire: Fusing, Forging and Metal. Clay workshop. $240 tuition, $60 materials. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. 56605 Sitka Dr. Otis, Oregon. 541-994-5485. www.sitkacenter.org.

August 4. Oregon Berry Galette Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 1-5. Theater Improvisation Day Camp. The week will end with a show of live, improvised theater for an audience. Ages 8-14. $265. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

August 1-5. Mural Painting Workshop for Children. For children entering grades 4-8. Free. Pre-registration required. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-812-7813.

August 6. Hands-on Backyard Oregon BBQ. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 11. Panzanella (Italian Bread Salad) Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 8-12. Theatrical Clowning Day Camp. Use your body, voice and senses to improvise. Ages 5-10. $265. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

August 8-12. Art Studio Workshop Day Camp. Using a variety of materials, you will have many hours to experiment and make art. Ages 11-16. $265. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neskowin Valley School. 10005 Slab Creek Road. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3124. www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.

August 13. Sand Castle Contest. Prizes for best mermaid, best chowderhead, best castle, and best tiki. Starts at noon. Taft Beach. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.taftbeach.com.

August 18. Grilled Eggplant Rolls Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 18. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

August 19. Oregon Summer Small Plates Demo Cooking Class. 6-9 p.m. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 20. Beach Bark Pet Parade and Fundraiser. Part pet parade, part beach clean up, part leisurely stroll, the Beach Bark is a fundraiser for pets in need on the Oregon Coast. The beach walk starts near Chinook Winds Resort and Casino and ends with an outdoor BBQ at W. 51st St. Registration 8-9 a.m. $25. Lincoln City, Oregon. beachbark.wordpress.com.

August 20-21. Lincoln City Flower Show. Entries accepted from 7:30-9:45 a.m. on Saturday. Open to the public 1-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Free. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 Northeast Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2953.

August 25. Fresh Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho Demo Class. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 27. North Lincoln Hospital Foundation’s Wine & Gourmet Gala. Proceeds benefit purchase of medical equipment for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. $125. 6 p.m. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-996-7102.

August 27. Hands-on Summer Pasta Workshop. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 28. North Lincoln Hospital Foundation’s 16th Annual Charity Golf Scramble. Proceeds benefit Samaritan Early Learning Center. 11:30 a.m. $135 per player. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-996-7102.

