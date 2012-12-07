Central Oregon Coast in August: Lincoln City in Late Summer

Published 07/12/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town is simply frothing with activity in late summer. Lincoln City hosts a variety of outdoor and indoors events that go way beyond its tranquil beaches. Music, culinary classes, a farmer’s market in the open air, crabbing opportunities and so much more await the beach bum in August.

Ongoing. Live music at Roadhouse 101. 4649 S.W. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729. www.roadhouse101.com.

Every Tuesday and Saturday. Summer morning matinees. Movies for kids. 11 a.m. $2. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

July 5-September 1. Live theater: “The Pearl.” Thursdays-Sundays at 8 p.m. Adults $12, seniors 62 and up $10, students 12 and up $10, children 12 and under $8. 3536 S.E. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663. www.theatrewest.com.

July 30-August 3. Let There Be Arts. Children’s summer arts workshops. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 2. Hands-on canning and pickling workshop: Part 1. Cost of $75 includes lunch. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 3-27. Patrick & Darle Maveety: The Locals’ Point of View. Art exhibit. Reception August 3 from 5-7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 3. Hands-on canning and pickling workshop: Part 2. Cost of $75 includes lunch. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 3. Crabbing clinic. Local expert Bill Lackner leads a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay. 8 a.m. Meet on S.W. 51st next to Mo’s Restaurant. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

August 4. First Saturday Concerts: Herrick, Country Dance Band. 7 p.m. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 4. Devils Lake Revival. Live music, food, free kayak rentals, pontoon boat rides, stand up paddle board lessons and a sail boat race at Regatta Grounds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Devil’s Lake. Lincoln City, Oregon.

August 4-5. Relay for Life. Cancer fundraiser. Taft High School. Lincoln City, Oregon.

August 9. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 9. Salsa One Hour Cooking Demo. Cost of $20 includes beer, samples, and a $5 coupon towards a full-length class. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 10-12. Nesika Illahee Pow Wow. Siletz, Oregon. 888-244-6665.

August 10. Mexican Summer Small Plates Cooking Demo. Cost of $50 includes beverages and meal. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 10. Clamming Clinic. Lead by local expert Bill Lackner. Clinic begins with a 10:30 a.m. lecture on clam digging at Driftwood Public Library followed by a 12:30 p.m. field trip to Siletz Bay to dig for clams. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

August 11. Sandcastle Contest. In the Historic Taft District. Registration starts at noon. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.taftbeach.com.

August 11-12. Oregon Coast Soap Box Derby. Rally race on N.E. 22nd near the Elk’s Lodge. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-921-8406.

August 12. Charity Golf Scramble. Proceeds benefit North Lincoln Hospital Foundation. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Hwy 101 North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-7102.

August 16. Pasta and Pesto One-Hour Cooking Demo. Cost of $20 includes wine pairing and meal. 2-3 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 16. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

August 17-18. Corvette Club Car Show. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-549-6175.

August 17. The Mike Strickland Piano Duo. $12 in advance, $14 at the door. 8 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 18. Cruisin’ the Bay Car Show. In the historic Taft District. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.taftbeach.com.

August 18. Mediterranean Summer Small Plates Cooking Demo. Cost of $50 includes wine pairing and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 18-19. Mushball Tournament. Kirtsis Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-756-6921.

August 23. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

August 24. Crabbing Clinic. Local expert Bill Lackner leads a hands-on crabbing lesson on Siletz Bay. 11:30 a.m. Meet on S.W. 51st next to Mo’s Restaurant. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-265-5847. www.oregoncoast.org/crabbing-and-clamming-clinics.

August 25. Hands-on Pasta Workshop. Cost of $50 includes wine pairing and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

August 25. Northwest Author Fair. Featuring a panel discussion with best-selling author Phillip Margolin at the Bijou Theatre followed by a book signing with 50 authors and artists in the plaza next to Bob’s Beach Books. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 1747 N.W. Hwy 101. 541-994-4467. bobsbeachbooks.net.

