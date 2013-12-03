April Events Preview for Lincoln City, Oregon

Published 03/12/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Witness now the full invasion of spring on the central Oregon coast, as April kicks in with tons of events. The fun doesn’t let up in this mesmerizing month, though things typically slow down drastically in terms of visitors. Lincoln City continues to pull out the stops - and you'll find yourself with fewer lines and less traffic. All the more Oregon coast frivolity for you.

Ongoing. Live music at the Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. 5001 U.S. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976. snugharborbarandgrill.com.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Night. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Maxwell’s. 1643 U.S. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8100. maxwellslincolncity.com.

October 20, 2012-May 27, 2013. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

February 1-September 30. Exhibit: “Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection.” North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

March 8-April 9. Skate Art Show. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

March 23-April 6. Special Spring Break “Tanger” Glass Float Drop. Over 100 red, white and black floats will be dropped along Lincoln City beaches. The floats, courtesy of Tanger Outlet Center, will contain prizes of up to $1,000 in value. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

April 5-6. Special Art Glass Drop. Over 100 hand-crafted glass art pieces, including floats, sand dollars or crabs will be dropped along Lincoln City beaches. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

April 6. Cooking demo: Spring in Italy. Small plates and wine. Cost of $50 includes beverages. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 6. Matinee movie: “Gone with the Wind.” $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. 1624 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255. www.cinemalovers.com.

April 6. First Saturday Concert: Her Ghost. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 11. Ballroom Dance Night. Lessons, tips and room to practice in a night dedicated to ballroom dance. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 12-May 7. Art exhibit: The Bird Show. Opening reception April 12 from 5-7 p.m. Chessman Gallery. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 13. Hands-on Baking Workshop. 2-5 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 13-29. Lincoln City Spring Learning Feast. A two-week program featuring an interesting collection of classes and seminars. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

April 13. World Music Series: Javanese Gamelan Orchestra. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 18. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

April 19. Hands-on Pizza Workshop. Cost of $50 includes meal and drinks. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 19-21. Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale. Over a hundred garage sales throughout the Lincoln City area. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

April 20. Spring Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

April 20. Jazz: conTeXT. 7 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 28. Live music: Coffee concert. Local musicians perform in a casual matinee concert. Desserts and coffee provided by Strung Out on Beads and Coffee are included in the $10 admission. 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 30. History Lives: “Thomas Edison: Inventor, Prankster.” Meet the greatest inventor who ever lived, live and in person, through the work of actor Patrick Garner. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

More about the area, including Lincoln City lodging, below, or at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour,

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour