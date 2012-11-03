April's Awesome Delights on Oregon Coast: Lincoln City Preview

Published 03/11/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The middle of spring brings a kind of mellow to the Oregon coast, where the bustle of the spring break crowds is over but the most dramatic weather patterns begin. April can do wild things in the natural world along the coastline – things you don’t see any other time. Even Orcas sometimes show up around the central Oregon coast this time of year – perhaps even seen around Lincoln City.

Then there are the events, which begin to build in intensity, with Lincoln City hosting a huge variety of happenings, from music and culinary to-do’s to numerous outdoorsy activities.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

Every Sunday. Indoor Farmer’s Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 6-14. Lincoln City’s Community Days. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

April 6. Live music: Badly Bent Jazz Band. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 7-8. Special glass art drop. 100 art glass floats and 50 sand dollars or crabs will be scattered along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches for beach combers to find, weather and ocean conditions permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org.

April 7. Wine Gala and Auction. Proceeds benefit North Lincoln Hospital Foundation. $125. Salishan Spa and Golf Resort. 7760 Highway 101 North. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-996-7102. www.salishan.com.

April 7. Pinwheels on the Lawn. Children’s Trust event all day, featuring live Puerto Rican music at 8 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 12. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 13. Community Days Art Show Reception. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 14. Goat milk soap-making class. Cost of $30 includes a bar of soap. 10 a.m.-noon. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 14. Hands-on goat cheese making class. 1-5 p.m. $50. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 14. Birding Field Trip. With Mark Elliot of the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Participants will start at the Taft dock at the south end of Lincoln City. Views of the Siletz Bay, Salishan Spit, and the beach will provide an interesting array of birds. Dress for the weather. No prior birding experience is required and binoculars and guidebooks will be provided. 9 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon.

April 14. Musical tribute: An Evening with Kurt Weill. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 14. Wheelchair Basketball Clinic and Game. Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 N.E. Oar Place. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1271.

April 15-28. Lincoln City Spring Learning Feast. A two-week program featuring an interesting collection of classes and seminars. Come to Lincoln City and learn something new! Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

April 16-20. Hands-on French cooking intensive course. Cost of $500 includes breakfast and lunch. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

April 19. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30-10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

April 20-22. Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale. Featuring over 100 garage sales. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

April 21. Spring Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. 1931 N.W. 33rd St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

April 25-26. Hands-on baking workshop. Cost of $180 includes breakfast and lunch. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

