Late Summer Adventures Abound Right Now on Oregon Coast

Published 08/22/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Late summer on the Oregon coast is full of adventures right now. Wednesday – one of the hottest days of the year along these beaches – was proof of that. Just a trip around Cannon Beach and Seaside resulted in a multitude of finds.

Here's a sampling of things to look for – and this is only in a ten-mile range of coastline.

At Cannon Beach, beachgoers are hovering around the base of famed landmark Haystack Rock on Wednesday, as volunteers for the Haystack Awareness Program help show off the numerous tidal delights found at the basalt structure.

Tide pools abound here, and summer's high sand levels are allowing some excellent access to them. This keeps the ocean back a bit farther, so checking out the astounding number of starfish lounging about here is safer. And abound the starfish do. There are tons of them – even more than the hordes of people gathered to look at them.

Putting a slight dampener on the fun is some moron who apparently did not see the “No Driving on the Beach” sign, having come from the ramp at the Tolovana area. It took this lady some time to figure it out – too much time, really. This is very dangerous and very illegal. Driving on Oregon beaches is only allowed at a handful of spots, including Warrenton, and very small segments of Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Lincoln City and Gearhart.

A ways south of Cannon Beach, Arch Cape is showing off some wondrous sides. Again, high sand levels are allowing access to the arch that the village was named for. Normally, this point is too covered by high waves to even be vaguely accessible. But now you can easily walk around this usually manic structure and wander through that arch to check out the many fascinating features on the other side.

Back a bit closer to Cannon Beach, Hug Point is a non-stop flood of funky finds, from a host of trippy caves and crevices, to a waterfall, to the remnants of a surreal little road that was blasted out of the rock 100 years ago. Here, things get really interesting. Sand levels have not only allowed consistently clear and safe passage around these various little points, but the sun lights up the sandstone in exquisite ways.

Those sand levels are currently opening up incredible access to the old road going around the point. Normally, the water hits these edges, and low tides you see some incredible slabs of rock beneath the road. Now, those are covered by sand and you walk on stretches normally filled with raging ocean.

There's about 30 feet or more between the road and the tide right about now. In the middle, some astoundingly beautiful pools of water dot the landscape.

Also easily accessible is probably the largest cave on the Oregon coast. Wander inside and it's an intriguing semi-labyrinth of objects and structures, along with some remarkable colors. Being the north Oregon coast and not far from Goonies Rock at Ecola State Park, this sparks the imagination and quickly makes you think you'll find treasure – or that freaky dude with the ears that move.

Not to be scenically outdone, Seaside's cove area has plenty of room now as well, thanks to these sand levels. The sun starts to set in this north Oregon coast hotspot and sets the boulder-like rocks ablaze with color.

A bit closer to downtown Seaside, this was the sunset scene at the end of the day on Wednesday. One of the hottest days of the year on the Oregon coast did not let you down.

More about these areas at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map and the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

