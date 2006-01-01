Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Published 10/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A bundle of new features for travelers and locals on the Oregon coast are now bouncing around the internet to help inform those living on the beaches or those traveling there. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has implemented a host of new features for the area, including plenty of maps, more mileage guides, milepost guides, regularly updated lodging news, how to find more lodging discounts and more ways to check out the science of Oregon's beaches – along with increased tsunami and earthquake updates and more about tsunami debris.

For those looking for news articles specific to Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Lincoln City, there is the Lincoln City, Oregon Travel News, Local News page, the Manzanita Oregon Travel News, Local News page and the Cannon Beach, Oregon Travel News, Local News page. Each features local news for residents living on these parts of the coast as well as the latest in travel news for those areas.

Locals can see the latest in news about government and other civic issues for those towns, and more such pages are coming to Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

There are now also specific updates on Lincoln City lodging news at the Lincoln City, Oregon Lodging guide. For those seeking lodging deals and discounts in Lincoln City, there are specific updates on this as well at that page.

Regularly updated discounts from Cannon Beach lodgings, vacation rentals are also found at the Cannon Beach Lodging, Vacation rentals page.

Mileage information to, from and around the Nehalem Bay area on the north coast is now at the Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map. Mileage is listed for this area's sometimes spread out landmarks – detailed information not present at the more comprehensive Oregon Coast Map and Mileage section. More such details will soon be posted for Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria/Warrenton, Tillamook and Depoe Bay.

Mileposts are often an important part of traveling the Oregon coast – a great way to figure out where you are along Highway 101 and what's next. Each of the virtual tours at Oregon Coast Beach Connection now have these.

Extensive maps have also been added to these virtual tours.

Find out more of these details about Astoria, Warrenton and Gearhart Virtual Tour, Map. The Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map has all these features, as well as hundreds of photos of the area. The Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map contains more of the milepost and map features, along with hundreds of photos of spots in the area like Hug Point, Arcadia Beach and Arch Cape.

The Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map boasts these additions, along with plenty of surprises. The ever-growing Three Capes, Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts Virtual Tour, Map hosts the map and milepost guides along with nearly 100 photos of that section of the coast.

More such milepost, maps and photos are found at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, the Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour, Map, the extensive Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the growing Waldport, Seal Rock Virtual Tour, Map.

The Yachats area is so large it requires two virtual tours: the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map for places like Strawberry Hill, Cape Perpetua, Neptune State Park and more.

All these sections are frequently updated with many new photos, archived travel articles and more photos.

Among some of the new features you'll find are a Guide to Best Beaches of Yachats and the Best Beaches of Manzanita, which document the best of these areas according to various criteria.

For those looking to find the truly unusual, the vastly different about the Oregon coast or simply be more informed, the Oregon Coast Science page features plenty of reference material about the region along with constantly updated science news about these beaches. Everything in the natural science realm is in there, including marine science, wildlife tips and even the oddities of astronomy that can astound you on the beaches.

Another important feature for locals and visitors is coverage and updates on tsunami debris, tsunami alerts and earthquake information. New sections cover these in great details and are constantly updated at the Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska and the Tsunami Debris News from Oregon Coast - How to Report Debris.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

