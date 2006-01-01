Oregon Coast Latest: Maps, Mileposts, Alerts, Local News

Published 10/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A bundle of new features for travelers and locals on the Oregon coast are now bouncing around the internet to help inform those living on the beaches or those traveling there. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has implemented a host of new features for the area, including plenty of maps, more mileage guides, milepost guides, regularly updated lodging news, how to find more lodging discounts and more ways to check out the science of Oregon's beaches – along with increased tsunami and earthquake updates and more about tsunami debris.

For those looking for news articles specific to Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Lincoln City, there is the Lincoln City, Oregon Travel News, Local News page, the Manzanita Oregon Travel News, Local News page and the Cannon Beach, Oregon Travel News, Local News page. Each features local news for residents living on these parts of the coast as well as the latest in travel news for those areas.

Locals can see the latest in news about government and other civic issues for those towns, and more such pages are coming to Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

There are now also specific updates on Lincoln City lodging news at the Lincoln City, Oregon Lodging guide. For those seeking lodging deals and discounts in Lincoln City, there are specific updates on this as well at that page.

Regularly updated discounts from Cannon Beach lodgings, vacation rentals are also found at the Cannon Beach Lodging, Vacation rentals page.

Mileage information to, from and around the Nehalem Bay area on the north coast is now at the Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map. Mileage is listed for this area's sometimes spread out landmarks – detailed information not present at the more comprehensive Oregon Coast Map and Mileage section. More such details will soon be posted for Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria/Warrenton, Tillamook and Depoe Bay.

Mileposts are often an important part of traveling the Oregon coast – a great way to figure out where you are along Highway 101 and what's next. Each of the virtual tours at Oregon Coast Beach Connection now have these.

Extensive maps have also been added to these virtual tours.

Find out more of these details about Astoria, Warrenton and Gearhart Virtual Tour, Map. The Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map has all these features, as well as hundreds of photos of the area. The Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map contains more of the milepost and map features, along with hundreds of photos of spots in the area like Hug Point, Arcadia Beach and Arch Cape.

The Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map boasts these additions, along with plenty of surprises. The ever-growing Three Capes, Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts Virtual Tour, Map hosts the map and milepost guides along with nearly 100 photos of that section of the coast.

More such milepost, maps and photos are found at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, the Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour, Map, the extensive Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the growing Waldport, Seal Rock Virtual Tour, Map.

The Yachats area is so large it requires two virtual tours: the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map for places like Strawberry Hill, Cape Perpetua, Neptune State Park and more.

All these sections are frequently updated with many new photos, archived travel articles and more photos.

Among some of the new features you'll find are a Guide to Best Beaches of Yachats and the Best Beaches of Manzanita, which document the best of these areas according to various criteria.

For those looking to find the truly unusual, the vastly different about the Oregon coast or simply be more informed, the Oregon Coast Science page features plenty of reference material about the region along with constantly updated science news about these beaches. Everything in the natural science realm is in there, including marine science, wildlife tips and even the oddities of astronomy that can astound you on the beaches.

Another important feature for locals and visitors is coverage and updates on tsunami debris, tsunami alerts and earthquake information. New sections cover these in great details and are constantly updated at the Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska and the Tsunami Debris News from Oregon Coast - How to Report Debris.

