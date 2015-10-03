Latest Travel, Science News from Oregon Coast: Seals, Wonders, Sky Objects

Published 03/10/2015

(Oregon Coast) – A quick roundup of the latest Oregon coast travel and science news includes lots about seals, objects in the sky both mysterious and common, what kinds of crabbing is good right now, and event that explains marine reserves and some awe-inspiring oddities you need to see to believe. Plus the big beach cleanup is coming up and you need to help. (Above: Cannon Beach from an aerial view).

Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium has three new residents – loud and carousing ones, at that. Their names are Miller, Tater and Elvis, having recently arrived from Vallejo, California, where they swam and galumphed across land at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

The Aquarium adopted the harbor seals to provide some youthful energy to its existing, geriatric population. At 19, 20 and 21 years old, the new additions are hardly spring chickens for their species; but compared to the Aquarium’s other seals, the oldest of which is turning 40 this year, they are quite spry. See Aquarium.org for more.

Oregon Department of Fish And Wildlife (ODFW) recently released a hefty amount of tips on what can be spotted now, where, and just how easily. Some kinds of crabs are aplenty, and seals and birds are sure to delight.

Crabbing is great in Oregon coast bays for red rock, and an impressive variety of creatures can be seen right now around the beaches. See the Wildlife story for the full details.

For those anywhere in Oregon, including the coast, make sure you look up this month. According to OMSI's Jim Todd, look for Venus, Jupiter and Mars. All these will be visible in other inland parts of Oregon, such as the Portland area, but you'll have to get out of city lights sometimes.

The story on planetary sights also covers some unusual objects seen in the sky on the beaches recently.

Saturday, March 28 is the day thousands of Oregonians mobilize across the state – from inland rivers to Oregon coast beaches – for the SOLVE Oregon Coast Spring Cleanup. From 10am to 1pm, SOLVE is looking for volunteers of all ages to join together in clearing the entire Oregon coast of trash.

Tons of debris has washed up over the winter, and even more litter than usual has been left by crowds due to the exceptional runs of resplendent weather along the coastline. Last year, over 4,800 Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup volunteers removed nearly 50,000 pounds of debris from the coast. See the full story.

What does it mean, that there is a marine reserve just offshore between Manzanita and Falcon Cove?

This is the question to be answered at a special talk on the north Oregon coast on March 12, as expert Nadia Gardner comes to Manzanita's Pine Grove Community House to fill you on all the details. The program is called “Introduction to Cape Falcon Marine Reserve: Manzanita to Falcon Cove, off Oswald West State Park.” Gardner is a volunteer chair with the group Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

In the realm of crazy finds, there are some fab features in this area, hiding in plain sight. What is truly wondrous, if you look more carefully, are the bizarre basalts of the Oregon coast.

The fact that much of what you see here was created by gargantuan flows of lava millions of years ago – often tens of feet high – is enough of a startler to keep you in a state of “mind blown” with every turn of the head. It's a story of freaky and funky geology with a look at Seven Bizarre Basalts of the Oregon coast.

Cape Falcon

Interesting objects in the sky, Cannon Beach

Baby seal (photo courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium)

