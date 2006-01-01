Nature in Fascinating Form on Beaches Lately

Published 08/24/2012

(Oregon Coast) - A variety of interesting things are going on this summer along the Oregon coast – enough that it's going to surprise many regulars to the region. Or for those that are thinking about coming out about now, it couldn't be a more perfect time, with several aspects of nature happening that are really fascinating. (Above: striking scenes near Cannon Beach)

Extremely Calm Waves Making a Splash on Oregon Coast Recently. It's been so mellow some locals on the coast have said the waves are so small it's like a pond.'



Wave action along the Oregon coast has generally been almost unusually calm in recent weeks. No major breakers. No large waves crashing in on the sand. Just a strange kind of tranquil, really laidback lapping. In fact, it's been described as like a “lake” out there, and some locals on the coast have said the waves are so small and insignificant that at times it's like a “pond.”



It's not happening all the time, but quite a bit this summer. You're in for a startling sight if you've never seen it.



The culprit is lack of wind – both close to the coast and far offshore. Find out more here





Some Oregon Coast Beaches Seeing Enormously High Sand Levels. Summer always brings higher sand levels to the beaches of Oregon, and this year means some remarkable changes for some parts of the coast.



When sand levels get extremely high they can create a sort of faux minus tide look: it seems like the tide is farther out there all the time. This year, Oceanside is again the recipient of this. You can walk around Maxwell Point with considerable ease, instead of having to tread through the tunnel to get to the secret beach and its many tide pool options.



Other areas with remarkable sand levels include parts of Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Pacific City and Tierra Del Mar. Find out more here



Masses of Pelicans Reported on Some Parts of N. Oregon Coast. Parts of Seaside's shoreline has been seeing some frenzied bird activity – because, in turn, of even more frenzied baitfish activity in the area. Earlier this week, numerous locals reported seeing an extra large amount of pelicans in the cove, at the southern end of town.



This can sometimes mean tons of pelicans are also at the very northern end of town, at the Necanicum River, but there are no confirmed reports yet.



Pelicans and other birds show up in great numbers when there are lots of baitfish around, which is usually anchovies, herring and schade for the Oregon coast. Pelican, terns and seagulls all flock to gobble up these fish, and seeing large groups of birds can make for prime bird watching opportunities. Find out more here



Oregon Coast Whale Sighting Numbers High, Include Humpbacks. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has started collecting whale sighting stats from all around the coast, as well as regular updates from the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay.



Whale watching along the coastline has been exceptional in recent weeks, especially during the incredibly calm conditions that were typical of the area. These are painting a stellar picture of the whale presence at this time, and they include a lot of Humpback whales. See more here



Oregon Coast Officials Clarify Rules, Laws on Seals and Sea Lions. The National Marine Fisheries Service has guidelines for what not to do when it comes to approaching seals and sea lions. These state that pinnipeds on land are especially sensitive to human and vessel disturbance, and even some unintentional activity nearby can cause them to feel threatened and run, which can in turn be a violation. So great caution is urged if you see them on land.



More details here

