Latest in Oregon Coast Lodging, Weddings: Fun Finds in Depoe, Seaside, Pacific City

Published 01/26/2014

(Oregon Coast) – New fun finds abound in the world of Oregon coast lodgings, rentals and even the realms of getting hitched there. Some new oceanfront condos have opened up in Seaside as vacation rentals, you can now elope in the Three Capes Loop area to with a vibrant new marriage service, and one little inn in Depoe Bay is getting bigger.

Some new condo units are available in Seaside, on the north Oregon coast. Oregon Beach Vacations just added four new vacation rentals at the upscale Seaside Beach Club. These are all oceanfront views from spacious condos, all overlooking the historic Promenade. Each has a private patio, fully equipped kitchen – and they all sleep as many as six people. (Above: Inn at Arch Rock).

High speed internet is featured, and each unit has two full bathrooms, TV’s and phones. Amenities include an elevator, laundry room and ample parking. See the Seaside Beach Club link at Oregon Beach Vacations.

The firm, which has rental homes in just about every city on the northern half of the Oregon coast, is in the middle of acquiring some other homes as well, said co-owner David McElveen. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.

Sandlake Country Inn near Pacific City recently added some unique little wedding features. Called Oregon Coast Weddings and Elopements, it actually has its own website. Owners Diane and Ron Emineth said they specialize in helping those with small budgets are still dreaming of an Oregon coast wedding. Ceremonies can be performed at the historic Sandlake Country Inn, in their wedding gazebo or indoor in a cozy living room in front of the fireplace.

You'll find Oregon Coast Weddings and Elopements at www.orcoastweddings.com/ 8505 Galloway Rd. Cloverdale, Oregon. 503-965-6745.

Inn at Arch Rock in Depoe Bay is getting a tad bigger. The cozy and cajoling little inn has begun construction on a new building housing whole new units. When completed, there will be six new units, all with fireplaces. Four of the units will have a king bed, and the other two will have two queen beds. All the upper units will have balconies. 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

See the full Oregon coast lodging listings below, and more about Oregon coast vacation rentals.