Labor Day Highlights On Oregon Coast

Published 08/18/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The season's last blast is bonkers with stuff to do on the Oregon coast. It’s not just about kicking back and enjoying the last bit of your vacation and the beaches: it’s about carnivals, giant kites, a barbecue, live music and historical reenactments. All sorts of events await out there to augment the end of your summer vacation – in Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Manzanita and Cannon Beach (above: Rockaway Beach features a carnival).

September 3. Indoor Yard Sale. Treasures from multiple local vendors plus hot coffee and fresh baked scones from Red Rose Catering. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org

September 3. Sky Candy 2011: Yachats Kite Festival. Kite demonstrations, kite-making classes, contests, public kite flying, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Ocean Road State Park. Yachats, Oregon.

Newport

September 3. Aquarium Family Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, be lulled to sleep by the soothing sights of the Passages of the Deep tunnels, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes at the aquarium. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. 6 p.m. Saturday-9 a.m. Sunday. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 3-4. Oregon’s Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch. There will be approximately 1,000 hand blown glass pumpkins in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and prices for you to choose from. $35 and up. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1738 Hwy 101 in the Kelp Forest Gallery parking lot. Newport, Oregon.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Giant Kite Show. Look for flying octopus, cats and teddy bears. Some of these flying wonders are as large as 90 feet long. You’ll also see 250 and 450 square foot lifter kites with 150 foot tails. Weather and ocean conditions permitting. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. D-River Wayside State Park. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.oregoncoast.org/giant-kite-shows.

September 3. Reenactment of 18th Century Sailors and Rope Making. Noon-4 p.m. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411.

Nehalem Bay Winery features quite the shindig over the weekend.

September 4. Garibaldi Lions’ Famous Labor Day Fish Fry. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon.

September 4. Rockaway Beach Old Fashion Carnival. Rockaway Beach City Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

September 3-4. Labor Day Weekend BBQ. Live music both days. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Weather and tide permitting, staffers can be found on the beach throughout the year and on most low-tide mornings. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. On the beach, by Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

September 2-5. Civil War Reenactment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Rd. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

Fort Stevens State Park

Near Florence

