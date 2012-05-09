Fun and Fascinating Changes at Pacific City, Cape Kiwanda This Season

Published 09/05/2012

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sand levels did some especially unusual things to the north Oregon coast hotspot of Pacific City this past summer. The season always brings higher sand levels to this region, as summer conditions tend to pile the sand on while winter's wild waves tend to scour it away.

At some spots along the Oregon coast some truly remarkable things happened, like beaches around places such as Cannon Beach or Oceanside allowed you to access many rocky points you normally can't get to. At least for a while. Many of the big changes seem to have already disappeared.

At Pacific Ctiy's Cape Kiwanda, however, the changes were a bit unusual. On the popular side southern side of the picturesque cape, sand levels made plenty of intricate, even bizarre patterns along the beach. Besides putting the tide line out farther than usual – because there was so much sand – this fascinating

phenomenon caused several feet more of wet sand that captured the moving tide, and then allowed it to carve an endless array of shapes.

Grooves, rivulets, bumps and major pools of sea water abounded all over this part of Cape Kiwanda during much of the summer.

You can see the difference in the look of the place in this picture, seen at more normal sand levels of spring or fall.

On the other hand, the northern side of the cape – found via a fairly secret beach access about a mile north of the cape – saw some lower sand levels. These, of course, went up and down during the summer. But the irony was, at least for a while, this part of the cape had lower sand levels.

They were low enough that gravel beds appeared, allowing for some awesome agate hunting.

To add to the wonder, you can see the difference in how the basalt column-like structures near the beach access looked during this summer's low sand spell, compared to the photo below where these rocks are sitting at their usual sand levels.

Below, are more pictures of this season's stunning beach dichotomies in this part of the Oregon coast – and links to finding lodging and dining options around Pacific City.

Three Capes, Pacific City Virtual Tour Highlights