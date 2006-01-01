Wonders Found at the Foot of Kiwanda, N. Oregon Coast

Published 12/23/2012

(Pacific City, Oregon) – At the foot of the Oregon coast icon called Cape Kiwanda, there's a lot to explore in a fairly small space. A series of slabs sit at the bottom of this meandering wonder, punctuated by some interesting twists and turns of these rocky structures and a couple sea caves here and there. This depends on oceanic and tidal conditions, of course, as there are many times this area is too dangerous to even go near. But when the water is calm enough, you're in for a maze of delights.

At various points along this sandstone shelf, you'll find lots of slippery sea goo in greens: various kinds of algae and seaweeds that grow on the rocks. These you'll have to watch out for as they easily cause you to slip and crack your head – or worse yet, fall into the unforgiving ocean.

But under the right low tides, these spots also mark plenty of tide pool wonders. Be prepared to be surprised.

Plenty of places around here provide a kind of jump-off point for flying waves. You'll see waves crashing with various intensity and sometimes splashing you. Make sure you keep a good eye on these as you approach and stay away from those sections. They've been known to have taken lives over the decades.

Still, the wave action is fascinating to watch. Some areas sort of funnel the action into even more dramatic moments.

Walk a little ways onto these slabs and you'll find a giant knob of sorts stretching out from the bottom of Cape Kiwanda onto these shelves. It's here where things can get awfully interesting. Behind it is a wee bit of a mini-cove, and there's a little sea cave here as well.

A much bigger sea cave lays further west, but this is rarely accessible, except at extreme low tide events. But if you find it open, you'll discover many, many wonders there. Do not attempt to go near it if you see breakers between you and it, however.

Rock hunting and rocky beachcombing are favorite activities here, but some also find the opportunity to do a little bit of fishing as well.

Cape Kiwanda and Pacific City are the border between the north and central Oregon coast, sitting along the Three Capes Loop, the first stop if you're coming from the south, from Lincoln City or Depoe Bay. Just to the north of Pacific City are Netarts and Oceanside, as well as other favorites like Cape Lookout and Cape Meares.

