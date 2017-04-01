Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival Needs 'X-tra' Help with Theme

Published 01/04/2017 at 5:13 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau (LCVB) needs x-tra help in deciding its annual Kite Festival theme – the largest kiting event on the Oregon coast. This year the theme must begin with the letter "X," and kite enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their suggestions during the Kite Theme Contest, held throughout the month of January 2017.

Last year's festival theme, "Windstock," was a groovy one with the spirit of the 1960's flying high. Blending windsock, a popular kite design, and Woodstock, the famous music festival synonymous with hippie culture, the theme picked up good vibrations at both the 2016 Summer and Fall Kite Festivals.

Progressively working through the alphabet, a new theme must be determined using the letter "X" for this year. The VCB will hold a naming contest throughout the month of January. Enter by visiting www.oregoncoast.org/kite-contest/, where kite lovers can submit their creative entries using the letter "X". Multiple entries per person will be accepted, provided that the submissions are unique.

The contest will be held through January 31, after which a winner will be determined based on the most creative use of the letter "X." Festival organizers will select the winning theme, and a random drawing will be held in the event of duplicate winning submissions. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Hit the Oregon coast and the beach at the D River Wayside in Lincoln City for the Summer Kite Festival, June 24 and 25, as some of the most colorful "big show" kites take flight. Activities during the festival include kids kite making, professional kite demonstrations and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to a parachute kite. The festival runs from 10am to 4pm each day, and is fun for the family.

For more information about the Kite Festival Theme Contest, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit OregonCoast.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









