Trippy Blue Yonder: Psychedelic Kites Dominate Skies at Central Oregon Coast Festival

Published 09/26/2016 at 4:21 AM PDT - Updated 09/27/2016 at 5:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A “sixties-delic” time awaits visitors to the central Oregon coast on October 1 and 2, with the return of the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival. All the leaves are brown and the sky is colorful on that date – the colors of fall, that is. These trippy shades take to the skies in the form of big, showy kites moving over the D River State Recreation Site from 10 am to 4 pm on both days. Celebrate the sounds of the '60s with the theme "Windstock" at this signature Oregon coast festival.

Windstock is a psychedelic blend of windsock, a popular kite design, and Woodstock, the famous music festival synonymous with hippie culture. To commemorate the theme, professional kite fliers are demonstrating their latest stunts to classic tunes from the '60s. Festival patrons can dance in the sand as the kites dance above the flying field.

Two of the featured fliers, Archie and Jeanie Clay of the Rogue Valley Windchasers, plan to show off their newest kites at the festival.

"My wife and I fell in love with kite flying over 40 years ago on a trip to California," said Clay. "Today, we have over 300 kites in our collection, and it continues to grow. For the festival, we are going to show off our newest train kites that were designed by Robert Brasington. A train kite is a series of several small kites connected by one string. They are a favorite with kids."

The Clays are frequent fliers at the Lincoln City Kite Festivals. Jeanie Clay loves the attendees and their devotion.

"It's the people,” she said. “Unlike other festivals, you can interact directly with the visitors. That is why we encourage folks to come down to the beach and meet us."

The Fall Kite Festival takes place on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site. Activities include kids kite making, kite demonstrations, and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to parachute kites. On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their own paper kite and afterwards show off their colorful creations in the kids' parade.

All kids attending the festival will receive a free passport to the event. Collect autographs in the passport from featured fliers and earn great prizes.

"The Kids Passports is such a great program," said Jeanie Clay. "It lets us interact with the kids and show them the wonder of kite flying. This is a fun sport and we want to pass it on to the next generation."

The festival runs from 10 am to 4 pm each day. For more information on the Fall Kite Festival event schedule, call 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

This time around, Lincoln City officials have added shuttle service. To minimize traffic delays, the D River Wayside will be closed to incoming traffic once the parking lot is full.

Visitors attending the festival are encouraged to utilize the shuttle service, which will run both days between 10am and 4pm. Service is being offered from the Lincoln City Outlets and the Lincoln City Community Center parking lots. Shuttle buses are wheelchair accessible and run a continuous loop every 20 minutes. Service dogs are welcome, no other animals please.

