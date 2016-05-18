June Kite Fest Gets Groovy in Lincoln City, Oregon Coast

Published 05/18/2016 at 8:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Summer will sizzle with the vibe of the '60s on the central Oregon coast, as Lincoln City holds its Summer Kite Festival on June 25 – 26, featuring the sights and sounds of the decade. Groovy is the key word here, with the running theme of Windstock, where people are encouraged to wear tie-dye when they celebrate at the D River Wayside.

The Lincoln City Visitors and Convention Bureau puts on the massive aerial display, which brings in thousands to town and the D River spot over its two days. This time around, Windstock is a psychedelic blend of windsock, a popular kite design, and Woodstock, the famous music festival synonymous with hippie culture.

Demonstrating the theme, kite fliers show off their latest stunts to songs from the 1960s, resulting in a rockin' display. Meanwhile, the skies of Lincoln City become a canvas of color as big show kites take flight. One of the featured fliers, Rod Thrall, will have his collection of big show kites on display.

"Since the theme of the festival this year is Windstock, we will be displaying our collection of windsocks as well as some of our favorite show kites," said Thrall. "We have two 40-foot teddy bears that will come out to play, and some 18-foot ice cream cones and 12-foot Crayons."

Thrall and his wife, Cindy, will display their colorful big show kites all weekend for the festival, and encourage visitors to interact with the fliers.

"There is nothing more enjoyable than having someone walk up and tell you how much they enjoy your kites," said Thrall. "For Cindy and I, it's all about spreading our passion for kite flying to people."

Thrall wants all spectators to have fun at the festival, but also be safe.

"The flying field has boundaries for a reason," said Thrall. "The boundaries are up for safety. If you have a question or just want to meet us, we can escort you onto the field. You never know…we might just put a kite line in your hands."

The Summer Kite Festival takes place in the heart of Lincoln City at the D River Wayside State Park. Activities include kids kite making, kite demonstrations, and the Running of the Bols, which is a footrace across the beach with each participant harnessed to parachute kites.

On both days, kids of all ages can learn how to make their own paper kite and afterwards show off their colorful creations in the kids' parade. All kids attending the festival will receive a free passport to the event. Collect autographs in the passport from featured fliers and earn great prizes.

The festival runs from 10am to 4pm each day. For more information on the Summer Kite Festival event schedule, call 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour.

