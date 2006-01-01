Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival Put on a 'Big' Show

Published 06/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Hordes of kite lovers gathered at the D River Wayside on June 22 and 23 for the 29th Annual Summer Kite Festival in Lincoln City, a celebration of both professional and leisure kite fliers with some of the most colorful big “show kites” in the world. An estimated 17,000 spectators visited the festival throughout the weekend, but that does not account for those that arrived via the beach.

Some truly monstrous kites were part of the highlight at this mega festival of things that fly, along with featured fliers demonstrating their skill to the awe of the audiences. Team iQuad put on several spectacular shows, including a farewell performance as this festival marked their final appearance in Lincoln City.

The group has performed together for the past seven years, and now Team iQuad will be going on hiatus beginning in September 2013.

Spectators at this central Oregon coast wonder also enjoyed performances from other kite flying groups including Island Quad and Team Suspended Animation. Connor Doran, contestant on America’s Got Talent 2010 put on a wonderful show with his Rev quad-line kites. Penny Lingenfelter dazzled with her many character performances and costumes, and gave the kids a chance to shine as well.

Really large-scale flying creatures made quite a splash at this beach, including those run by Dave and Susan Gomberg, Phil and Barbara Burk, Barry and Susan Tislow, Dale Ray and others. The wind finally picked up and allowed the gigantic rigs to take to the air.

Local flier, Ken Tumminia organized a Teddy Bear Drop where stuffed animals were sent up a kite-flown line and released by parachute to the ground for children to try and catch. Lindsey Johnson and Rhonda Brewer of Phantom Star Designs led on-site kids kite making workshops.

The 2013 Kite Festival theme “Tales of Tales” was seen throughout the two-day festival highlighted by a variety of kites sporting tails, including, giant cats, sea life, kite forms and most noticeably the pod of life-sized gray whale kites that adorned the sky. Team iQuad and Island Quad also added to the fun by strapping on tails to their sport kites during their demonstrations and performances. Spectators shared their favorite kite tales for a chance to win a giant signature Lincoln City glass float.

Lincoln City spokesman Scott Humpert said there is much of these wacky flying creatures coming up in the fall.

“Don't miss the 35th Annual Fall Kite Festival October 5 & 6, 2013 at the D-River State Wayside,” Humpert said. “It’s designed to be a wonderful experience for the entire family with our theme 'Tales of Tales!' Anticipated events include, Running of the Bols, kite making workshops, kids kite making, kids parade, kite flying demonstrations, and more.”

For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

More about this part of the central Oregon coast at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map. More photos of Lincoln City below and at the tour.

