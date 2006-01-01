Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Central Oregon Coast Kite Festival Put on a 'Big' Show

Published 06/30/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Hordes of kite lovers gathered at the D River Wayside on June 22 and 23 for the 29th Annual Summer Kite Festival in Lincoln City, a celebration of both professional and leisure kite fliers with some of the most colorful big “show kites” in the world. An estimated 17,000 spectators visited the festival throughout the weekend, but that does not account for those that arrived via the beach.

Some truly monstrous kites were part of the highlight at this mega festival of things that fly, along with featured fliers demonstrating their skill to the awe of the audiences. Team iQuad put on several spectacular shows, including a farewell performance as this festival marked their final appearance in Lincoln City.

The group has performed together for the past seven years, and now Team iQuad will be going on hiatus beginning in September 2013.

Spectators at this central Oregon coast wonder also enjoyed performances from other kite flying groups including Island Quad and Team Suspended Animation. Connor Doran, contestant on America’s Got Talent 2010 put on a wonderful show with his Rev quad-line kites. Penny Lingenfelter dazzled with her many character performances and costumes, and gave the kids a chance to shine as well.

Really large-scale flying creatures made quite a splash at this beach, including those run by Dave and Susan Gomberg, Phil and Barbara Burk, Barry and Susan Tislow, Dale Ray and others. The wind finally picked up and allowed the gigantic rigs to take to the air.

Local flier, Ken Tumminia organized a Teddy Bear Drop where stuffed animals were sent up a kite-flown line and released by parachute to the ground for children to try and catch. Lindsey Johnson and Rhonda Brewer of Phantom Star Designs led on-site kids kite making workshops.

The 2013 Kite Festival theme “Tales of Tales” was seen throughout the two-day festival highlighted by a variety of kites sporting tails, including, giant cats, sea life, kite forms and most noticeably the pod of life-sized gray whale kites that adorned the sky. Team iQuad and Island Quad also added to the fun by strapping on tails to their sport kites during their demonstrations and performances. Spectators shared their favorite kite tales for a chance to win a giant signature Lincoln City glass float.

Lincoln City spokesman Scott Humpert said there is much of these wacky flying creatures coming up in the fall.

“Don't miss the 35th Annual Fall Kite Festival October 5 & 6, 2013 at the D-River State Wayside,” Humpert said. “It’s designed to be a wonderful experience for the entire family with our theme 'Tales of Tales!' Anticipated events include, Running of the Bols, kite making workshops, kids kite making, kids parade, kite flying demonstrations, and more.”

For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

More about this part of the central Oregon coast at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map. More photos of Lincoln City below and at the tour.

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

