Another Round of Oregon Coast King Tides for Christmas

Published 12/18/2015 at 4:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The Oregon coast needs you. And if there's ever yet another reason you need to head out to the beaches about Christmastime, photographing these massive breakers is it.

It’s your third and final chance in 2015 to catch (and capture) a glimpse of what the effects of rising sea levels will look like on the Oregon coast. The CoastWatch program, in partnership with Oregon Coastal Management Program and the Surfrider Foundation, invites the public to grab cameras and take to the beach during the final King Tide Events, December 23 – 25.

For the sixth year, this annual project is sponsored by the CoastWatch Program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, the Surfrider Foundation, and the Oregon Coastal Management Program. This is the Oregon branch of an international volunteer effort to record the year’s highest tides.

The idea began in Australia, where such events are known as “King Tides,” hence the name.



According to CoastWatch, documenting the highest reach of the tides tells scientists and experts something about areas of the natural and built environments which are subject to erosion and flooding now. It tells analysts even more about what to expect as sea level rises.

Anyone capable of taking a photograph and able to get to the Oregon coast during the series of high tides can help by taking shots anywhere on the coast at the highest point of the tide on those days. These photos can focus on any feature. Those that show the location of the tide in relation to the built environment (roads, seawalls, buildings) are especially useful in demonstrating impending threats. Subjects can be the outer coast, or estuaries and lower river valleys affected by tides. The ideal photo would be taken from a location where the photographer can return later at an ordinary high tide to take a comparison shot. Photographers are also encouraged to focus on iconic or easily recognizable locations and areas where the high water is impacting infrastructure in order to effectively highlight the effects of rising sea levels.

CoastWatch said whenever you are on the Oregon coast it is imperative that you keep an eye on the ocean at all times. Never put yourself in danger. Photos should be taken at a safe distance from the surf.

Participants will post photographs online through the King Tide Photo Initiative website, http://www.oregonkingtides.net where project information and the online submission form can be accessed. Be prepared to include the location, date, description, and direction of the photo.

At the conclusion of the project, three wrap-up celebrations will be held along the coast: January 8, at the Cannon Beach Community Hall, January 15 in Lincoln City, and January 22 in Coos County. Exact locales will be announced soon.

For information about the project, and about participating in the special effort to document the King Tides in the marine reserve areas, contact Fawn Custer, CoastWatch volunteer coordinator, at (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org.



















