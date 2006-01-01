Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Updated 09/21/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The upper half of the Oregon coast contains an endless array of things to do and see with the little ones. Lighthouses, attractions, and those fun-filled activities on the beaches like kites, agates, digging in the sand and so on – quite a lot of them obvious. (Above: Bob Creek State Park, near Yachats)

But what of the less obvious? What of beach safety for smaller children? This guide should help, along with the vast array of articles and reference guides for bringing baby to the beach.

Florence. Plenty of soft sands in this area make for lots of delightful beach activities for kids. The waterfront is colorful and full of interesting sights, though shopping will likely bore them quickly.

Just north of town, there's the quirky park with Darlingtonia plants – called Darlingtonia Gardens. These unique pitcher plants capture bugs and eat them. Also in this area, several attractions will delight the young ones, including some horseback riding companies.

The Heceta Head Lighthouse will make for great memories for the whole family. See the Florence, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: beaches, docks, strange plants, viewpoints, lighthouse.

Lane County and Yachats. It's about 20 miles between Florence and Yachats, and this area is full of some amazing pocket beaches and hikes. Most of these beaches have a combination of rocky ledges and sandy areas, so you can at least keep them safe from sheer drop-offs. Lots of these beaches have incredible tide pool sections.

Highlights include the spouting horn at Cook's Chasm, many pullouts looking out over the ocean, a handful of picnic areas, and of course the always-impressive Devil's Churn and towering Cape Perpetua. Taking the children down too close to the Churn is not recommended for some smaller tots.

In Yachats, impressive oceanic drama is a constant here, as waves continuously slam against the rocky ledges. These are not always ideal for taking children onto, but plenty of places exist that allow you to watch at a safe distance. Numerous pocket beaches line this area, however, and often these are covered in agates. More at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map, and the Yachats Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: wild, intricate beaches, visitor centers, viewpoints, spouting horns, marine gardens, beachcombing.

Waldport, Seal Rock. Mostly soft sand beaches exist between the northern limits of Yachats all the way to Newport – about 24 miles. This is interrupted briefly by the rocky labyrinths of Seal Rock, which kidlets will find fascinating. Other highlights include Ona Beach, Alsea Bay, and various campgrounds. More at the Waldport, Seal Rock Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: agates, intricate beaches, sandy beaches, crabbing, wildlife.

Newport. It's hard to go wrong with children here, with the Hatfield Marine Science Center, Oregon Coast Aquarium and numerous other kid-friendly attractions – most of which are along the Bayfront. Watching sea lions bark and carouse quite close to you is also a major kick in the pants. The broad, sandy beaches are perfect for the usual sandy activities too. More at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: aquariums, oddity musuems, candy stores, wildlife, crabbing.

Depoe Bay – Gleneden Beach. Major squeal inducers will be the Devil's Punchbowl, its neighboring marine gardens, views atop Cape Foulweather, and many sweet treats along Depoe Bay's buslting downtown. It's also the only downtown to feature a spouting horn which fires sea water into the air, and there's the always cajoling Whale Watch Center and the Shark and Whale Museum. Lots of whale cruises dock here too.

North of here, the beaches of Gleneden Beach are a seemingly endless and placid stretch of sands. More at the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: whale tours, wildlife musuems, sandy beaches, rocky viewpoints, spouting horn.

Lincoln City. The seven miles of beach and Siletz Bay provide more than enough fun in the sand than kids may know what to do with. Some local hotels provide oceanfront pools. Various curio shops and ice cream parlors will keep them quite occupied as well.

Just north of town, the tiny village of Neskowin provides beachy fun and esoteric sights for the whole family. See the Lincoln City – Neskowin Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: museums, shopping, candy shops, sandy beaches, wildlife.

Three Capes Loop: Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City. Three astounding capes, one lighthouse, an oddity called the Octopus Tree, a number of incredible viewpoints and numerous hidden spots make this area a constant source of amazement for children of all ages. Activities include crabbing, clamming, hiking and all manner of exploration – including some fascinating caves and a tunnel. See the Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: viewpoints, whale watching, birds, intricate beaches, sandy beaches, caves, climbing.

Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi. Tons of fishing and crabbing delights abound here, though it veers inland and away from the beaches. During the summer and on special occasions, the Oregon Coast Explorer antique train rides are sure to make the little ones flip out. On the north face of Cape Meares sits the Bayocean spit – several miles of fluffy sand wilderness that kids will find absorbing, if they're into hiking a bit. The big cheese museum is in Tillamook, as is a petting zoo and the air museum. See the Garibaldi, Tillamook, Bay City Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: crabbing, clamming, fishing tours, musuems, railroad rides, bay, beaches.

Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Nehalem Bay, Manzanita. Starting with the seven miles of Rockaway's pristine sands, you have tons of castle-building possibilities. There are some small attractions for kids, including the fishing dock and the video game arcade. The Nehalem Bay boasts kayaking, fishing and crabbing, while Manzanita is simply a charming, quiet beach town with tons to do on its pristine sands. Incredible views lurk just north of here, along with major hiking trails on Neahkahnie Mountain and through forested Oswald West State Park.

Surfing is big in Oswald. See the Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Nehalem Bay, Manzanita Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: fishing, crabbing, beaches, viewpoints, docks, game arcade, scenic drive.

Cannon Beach. The fun begins just south of town at the engaging sands of Arch Cape, and several other state parks with fascinating features, including tide pools and a big cave. Cannon Beach itself is a mecca for bonfires and other kid-friendly activities, along with some lovely little shops and eateries geared towards kids.

At the north end, Ecola State Park has nice views of the distant lighthouse a mile offshore, and you can hike over Tillamook Head from here. See the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: miles of beaches, hiking, candy stores, viewpoints, elk.

Seaside. The undisputed King of Kid Friendly on the Oregon coast, when they say “families have been coming here for generations” they mean it. Bumper cars, video arcades, seasonal mini-train rides, sweet shops and more abound here. It's also the home of the famed Seaside Aquarium. More details at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map. Attractions for kids: bumper cars, candy stores, Seaside Aquarium, video game arcades, clamming is best on this part of the coast.

Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria. Some 25 miles of beautiful beaches abound here, all of it soft, fluffy sands. This part of Clatsop County, including Seaside, is where the most clams are to be found along the entire Oregon coast. Driving on the beach is permitted in a few areas around Gearhart and Fort Stevens.

Fort Stevens hosts some wildly fun military bunkers and battlements at Battery Russell, and the kids will adore the Wreck of the Peter Iredale. Just north of town, historic Astoria will appeal to slightly older kids and teens with its movie locations and ancient, engaging buildings. See the Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour. Attractions for kids: history museums, shipwrecks, miles of beaches, old forts.

Latest Oregon Coast News for Kids, Child-Friendly Attractions

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work
All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast. Kids, travel tips
Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City
This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips
The Freaky and Funny Lumpsucker of the Oregon Coast
With huge, bulbous eyes and an even more balloon-like body, they are comical and odd at the same time. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium
A Tiny Uncrowded Oregon Coast Wonder: Awe-Inspiring Arch Cape
One spot near Cannon Beach mostly guarantees solitude and serenity from the crowds and craziness. Kids, history
Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping
Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips
More Meteors for Oregon, the Coast? This Year's Perseids May Be Larger
Maybe more than double the usual number of shooting stars. Science, kids
Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)
August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Science, Cannon Beach events
ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips
What's Different About Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast; Including a Mystery
In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast - but a different kind. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time
You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids
Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales
A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs. Science, kids
New on Oregon Coast: Free Camping, Brew Pub, Summer Hours
Free Camping Day this weekend, a brewpub in Cannon Beach and summer hours at regional attractions all around. Cannon Beach, Newport, Seaside Aquarium, kids
Oregon's Tillamook Coast Has New Rides, Arts Events
Two new outdoor-based recreation operations have begun in the region, offering exhilarating rides. Oceanside, Pacific City, kids, Manzanita events, Rockway Beach
The Staggering Beauty of an 'Ocean Burp' on Oregon Coast
Gobs of stuff from the ocean washed up, creating a large patchwork of dark areas and little treasures. Science, kids
Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable
Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups. Travel, kids, science, weather
Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools
Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches, kids, science, weather
Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots
There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, kids
Discover Oregon Coast Sea Stars with Lincoln City Field Trips
Led by a local marine ecologist, these clinics are a fun and educational way to learn about rocky tide pools on the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, kids
Five Curious Features of the Oregon Coast You Don't Know
Oregon coast hosts some slightly mind-bending features hiding in plain sight. Kids, Manzanita, Depoe Bay, Yachats. Lincoln City, Pacific City, Travel tips
Two Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details That May Blow Your Mind
One sits in the middle of Depoe Bay, another lurks between Yachats and Florence. Kids, travel tips
Three Oregon Coast Insiders Tips: New Sides to Old Beaches
Perhaps there's something new you have yet to find about a place you often go to. Lincoln City, kids, Oceanside, Yachats
Two Oregon Coast Spots That Ooze Mesmerizing History
ne features remnants of all kinds of wars, while another was known as the Honeymoon Capitol of the World. Nye Beach, Iredale, kids
Three Remarkable Tiny Destinations of the Oregon Coast
You could say, with no lack of accuracy, that the delights are in the details along the Oregon coast. Warrenton, Oceanside, Neskowin, Kids
Eight Amazing Finds Along 120 Miles of Oregon Coast
Along the way, the wonders are numerous. Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, lodging, Tillamook, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, travel, kids, Moolack, Otter Loop, Hug Point, Bayocean
8 Insane Finds at Yachats, Central Oregon Coast No One Tells You About
It's a section of Oregon coast full of wild finds, slightly hidden, but often jaw-dropping. Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek, kids, history, geology
Newport, Oregon Coast Complete Guide: Every Beach Access, Attraction
Newport Oregon Coast complete guide to all beaches, attractions; lighthouses, jetties, Nye Beach, Bayfront. Kids, travel
Attn Coast Shutterbugs: Oregon Holds Photo Contest
ODFW wants to showcase your fishing, hunting, crabbing, clamming and wildlife viewing photos. Kids
Oregon Coast Otherworldly Auto Tour: Cannon Beach to Manzanita
About 15 miles and about a dozen bends of winding startlers along stunning cliffs that enter a lush, forest canopy. Travel tips, kids
Major Kite Fest Sets June Dates on Central Oregon Coast
June 27 and 28 the 31st Annual Summer Kite Festival descends upon the D-River Wayside in Lincoln City. Kids, Lincoln City events
Central Oregon Coast Talks and Trips for Fossils, Crabs, Clams, Agates
Experts and speakers that cover a range of subjects, from local history, science to even field trips. Lincoln City events, kids
Oregon Coast Aquarium Puts on Fun Run, Native Plants Awareness
A fun run and learning about native plants: this is the potpourri of adventures coming up. Science, Newport events, kids
Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Announces Plans for the Oregon Coast Icon
The 51st annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest is happening June 20 of this year. Cannon Beach events, kids
Killer Whales All Over Oregon Coast, Grays Aplenty
Orcas are spotted in various spots while gray whale sightings are up. Kids, Newport, Depoe Bay, Mananita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Pacific City, Oceanside, Yachats, Rockaway Beach, attractions
Total Lunar Eclipse for Portland, Oregon, the Coast - Brings Religious Holiday
Portland, the Oregon coast and much of the rest of the state will get to see it: a total eclipse of the moon on April 4, in the wee hours. Science, kids
Science Experts: Search Oregon Coast Beaches Now, After Storm, For Odd Finds
Weather now makes for finds like sea life, odd objects, weird rocks eve Japanese glass floats. Kids, travel tips
Extreme Oregon Coast Cuteness: When Adorable Baby Seals Attack
Talk about a dream job. Not only are you working on the Oregon coast but you get to hang around little cuties like these. Seaside Aquarium, kids.
Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Needs Volunteers at End of March
Saturday, March 28 is the day thousands of Oregonians mobilize across the state, from inland rivers to Oregon coast beaches. Kids Seaside events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events
Video: Wild Watery Geyser of Cook's Chasm, Oregon Coast
The spouting horn at Cook's Chasm is right at the Lane County and Lincoln County line, a few miles south of Yachats. Attractions, kids

 

 

 

